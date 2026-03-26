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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/americans-cutting-back-on-food-due-to-conflict-over-iran---us-senator-1123896662.html
Americans Cutting Back on Food Due to Conflict Over Iran - US Senator
Americans Cutting Back on Food Due to Conflict Over Iran - US Senator
Sputnik International
Americans have had to skip meals due to rising prices linked to the US campaign against Iran, US Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has said.
2026-03-26T09:15+0000
2026-03-26T09:15+0000
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"Americans are already skipping meals thanks to [US President Donald] Trump’s reckless war of choice in Iran, and this is just another example of how his chaos is making it harder to afford food," Schumer wrote on X on Wednesday. He made the remarks in reaction to a media report that US residents are now reducing food spending in order to cover the cost of fuel, whose price has surged sharply after the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region, driving up prices.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/over-60-percent-of-americans-oppose-iran-strikes---poll-1123895699.html
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us senate democratic minority leader chuck schumer, conflict over iran, cutting back on food
us senate democratic minority leader chuck schumer, conflict over iran, cutting back on food

Americans Cutting Back on Food Due to Conflict Over Iran - US Senator

09:15 GMT 26.03.2026
© AP Photo / Tony DejakA customer walks past empty shelves at Heinen's Fine Foods store, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Pepper Pike, Ohio
A customer walks past empty shelves at Heinen's Fine Foods store, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Pepper Pike, Ohio - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2026
© AP Photo / Tony Dejak
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Americans have had to skip meals due to rising prices linked to the US campaign against Iran, US Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has said.
"Americans are already skipping meals thanks to [US President Donald] Trump’s reckless war of choice in Iran, and this is just another example of how his chaos is making it harder to afford food," Schumer wrote on X on Wednesday.
He made the remarks in reaction to a media report that US residents are now reducing food spending in order to cover the cost of fuel, whose price has surged sharply after the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region, driving up prices.
Thick plumes of smoke from a late Saturday US-Israeli strike on an oil facility still choke the cloudy sky over Tehran on Sunday, March 8, 2026, hours after the attack. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Over 60 Percent of Americans Oppose Iran Strikes - Poll
07:32 GMT
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