https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/americans-cutting-back-on-food-due-to-conflict-over-iran---us-senator-1123896662.html
Americans Cutting Back on Food Due to Conflict Over Iran - US Senator
Americans Cutting Back on Food Due to Conflict Over Iran - US Senator
Sputnik International
Americans have had to skip meals due to rising prices linked to the US campaign against Iran, US Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has said.
2026-03-26T09:15+0000
2026-03-26T09:15+0000
2026-03-26T09:15+0000
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"Americans are already skipping meals thanks to [US President Donald] Trump’s reckless war of choice in Iran, and this is just another example of how his chaos is making it harder to afford food," Schumer wrote on X on Wednesday. He made the remarks in reaction to a media report that US residents are now reducing food spending in order to cover the cost of fuel, whose price has surged sharply after the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region, driving up prices.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/over-60-percent-of-americans-oppose-iran-strikes---poll-1123895699.html
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us senate democratic minority leader chuck schumer, conflict over iran, cutting back on food
us senate democratic minority leader chuck schumer, conflict over iran, cutting back on food
Americans Cutting Back on Food Due to Conflict Over Iran - US Senator
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Americans have had to skip meals due to rising prices linked to the US campaign against Iran, US Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has said.
"Americans are already skipping meals thanks to [US President Donald] Trump’s reckless war of choice in Iran, and this is just another example of how his chaos is making it harder to afford food," Schumer wrote on X on Wednesday.
He made the remarks in reaction to a media report that US residents are now reducing food spending in order to cover the cost of fuel, whose price has surged sharply after the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The escalation around Iran
has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region, driving up prices.