https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/bab-al-mandab-irans-trump-card-that-can-turn-strategic-strait-into-gate-of-tears-for-us--israel-1123902167.html
Bab al-Mandab: Iran's Trump Card That Can Turn Strategic Strait Into ‘Gate of Tears’ for US & Israel
Bab al-Mandab: Iran's Trump Card That Can Turn Strategic Strait Into ‘Gate of Tears’ for US & Israel
Sputnik International
Iran has taken full control over the Strait of Hormuz and the 20% of global energy and 30% of seaborne fertilizer exports that pass through it. Amid US threats of a ground invasion, Iranian media are signaling readiness to open a new front to choke off another vital trade artery.
2026-03-26T17:20+0000
2026-03-26T17:20+0000
2026-03-26T17:20+0000
analysis
middle east
iran
israel
strait of hormuz
houthis
houthi
suez canal
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“If the enemy attempts a ground operation on Iranian islands or anywhere else on our territory, or seeks to impose costs on Iran through naval movements in the Persian Gulf or Sea of Oman, we will open other surprise fronts,” a military source told Tasnim.Bab al-Mandab: Key factsYemen’s Houthi fighters, de facto members of Iran’s Axis of Resistance, proved able to close the strait to Israel and US-linked shipping in 2023-2025, seizing two ships, damaging 30+, and sinking four. Two US-led campaigns failed to dislodge the Houthis or stop attacks carried out in solidarity with Palestine.Paralysis of Bab al-Mandab would escalate pressure on the global economy, make US efforts to resupply its forces more difficult, and force the Pentagon to divert assets from Iran.It would also add pressure on Israel, whose sole Red Sea port was bankrupted by the Houthis during the 2023-2025 war.Reorienting shipping around Africa means: 10-30 more days of travel time, and additional fuel and insurance costs.East Africa could face hunger and strategic instability, especially if Israel drags Somaliland into the war.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/trump-says-iran-operation-was-test-for-nato-warns-us-will-remember-alliances-actions-1123901489.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/african-union-calls-on-israel-to-withdraw-its-recognition-of-somaliland-1123627967.html
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where is bab al-mandab, what is bab al-mandab
where is bab al-mandab, what is bab al-mandab
Bab al-Mandab: Iran's Trump Card That Can Turn Strategic Strait Into ‘Gate of Tears’ for US & Israel
Iran has taken full control over the Strait of Hormuz and the 20% of global energy and 30% of seaborne fertilizer exports that pass through it. Amid US threats of a ground invasion, Iranian media are signaling readiness to open a new front to choke off another vital trade artery.
“If the enemy attempts a ground operation on Iranian islands or anywhere else on our territory, or seeks to impose costs on Iran through naval movements in the Persian Gulf or Sea of Oman, we will open other surprise fronts,” a military source told Tasnim.
Iran “has both the will and ability to produce a credible threat” against the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the source stressed.
Arabic for ‘Gate of Tears’ or ‘Gateway of Anguish’, named for the historical challenges navigating its waters
~115 km long, 26-32 km wide, average depth of 150 m
major artery for trade between Europe and Asia since the opening of the Suez Canal in 1869, handling up to 12% of global maritime trade, including:
1.
10% (8.8M barrels) of seaborne oil
3.
~5% of seaborne fertilizer that doesn’t pass through Hormuz
4.
~30% of container shipping
Yemen’s Houthi fighters, de facto members of Iran’s Axis of Resistance, proved able to close the strait to Israel and US-linked shipping in 2023-2025, seizing two ships, damaging 30+, and sinking four. Two US-led campaigns failed to dislodge the Houthis or stop attacks carried out in solidarity with Palestine.
Paralysis of Bab al-Mandab would escalate pressure on the global economy, make US efforts to resupply its forces more difficult, and force the Pentagon to divert assets from Iran.
It would also add pressure on Israel, whose sole Red Sea port was bankrupted by the Houthis during the 2023-2025 war.
Reorienting shipping around Africa means: 10-30 more days of travel time, and additional fuel and insurance costs.
East Africa could face hunger and strategic instability, especially if Israel drags Somaliland into the war.