https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/bab-al-mandab-irans-trump-card-that-can-turn-strategic-strait-into-gate-of-tears-for-us--israel-1123902167.html

Bab al-Mandab: Iran's Trump Card That Can Turn Strategic Strait Into ‘Gate of Tears’ for US & Israel

Bab al-Mandab: Iran's Trump Card That Can Turn Strategic Strait Into ‘Gate of Tears’ for US & Israel

Sputnik International

Iran has taken full control over the Strait of Hormuz and the 20% of global energy and 30% of seaborne fertilizer exports that pass through it. Amid US threats of a ground invasion, Iranian media are signaling readiness to open a new front to choke off another vital trade artery.

2026-03-26T17:20+0000

2026-03-26T17:20+0000

2026-03-26T17:20+0000

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strait of hormuz

houthis

houthi

suez canal

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“If the enemy attempts a ground operation on Iranian islands or anywhere else on our territory, or seeks to impose costs on Iran through naval movements in the Persian Gulf or Sea of Oman, we will open other surprise fronts,” a military source told Tasnim.Bab al-Mandab: Key factsYemen’s Houthi fighters, de facto members of Iran’s Axis of Resistance, proved able to close the strait to Israel and US-linked shipping in 2023-2025, seizing two ships, damaging 30+, and sinking four. Two US-led campaigns failed to dislodge the Houthis or stop attacks carried out in solidarity with Palestine.Paralysis of Bab al-Mandab would escalate pressure on the global economy, make US efforts to resupply its forces more difficult, and force the Pentagon to divert assets from Iran.It would also add pressure on Israel, whose sole Red Sea port was bankrupted by the Houthis during the 2023-2025 war.Reorienting shipping around Africa means: 10-30 more days of travel time, and additional fuel and insurance costs.East Africa could face hunger and strategic instability, especially if Israel drags Somaliland into the war.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/trump-says-iran-operation-was-test-for-nato-warns-us-will-remember-alliances-actions-1123901489.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/african-union-calls-on-israel-to-withdraw-its-recognition-of-somaliland-1123627967.html

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