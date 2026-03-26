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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/chinese-fm-cautions-against-strikes-on-nuclear-facilities-in-middle-east--1123895828.html
Chinese FM Cautions Against Strikes on Nuclear Facilities in Middle East
Chinese FM Cautions Against Strikes on Nuclear Facilities in Middle East
Sputnik International
The conflict in the Middle East is expanding and its impact is rapidly spreading, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a meeting with Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
2026-03-26T08:06+0000
2026-03-26T08:06+0000
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He stressed that any strike on a nuclear facility would lead to severe and unpredictable consequences.Wang Yi underscored the need to prevent further escalation and to limit the impact on global peace and regional stability.On March 17, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization reported that a missile struck the grounds of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, causing no casualties or material damage. That same day, Alexey Likhachev clarified that the projectile landed in an area near the metrology service building on the plant’s industrial premises, close to an operational power unit. None of the Russian staff were injured, and radiation levels remained normal.On Tuesday evening, Iranian authorities reported another strike near the Bushehr plant. According to officials, the facility sustained no damage, no personnel were harmed, and the plant continues to operate normally.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/russia-urges-parties-to-iran-conflict-to-avoid-attacks-on-bushehr-nuclear-plant---rosatom-1123857622.html
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Chinese FM Cautions Against Strikes on Nuclear Facilities in Middle East

08:06 GMT 26.03.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiAn Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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Hostilities in the Middle East are intensifying and their consequences are rapidly proliferating, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned during a meeting with Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
He stressed that any strike on a nuclear facility would lead to severe and unpredictable consequences.
Wang Yi underscored the need to prevent further escalation and to limit the impact on global peace and regional stability.
On March 17, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization reported that a missile struck the grounds of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, causing no casualties or material damage. That same day, Alexey Likhachev clarified that the projectile landed in an area near the metrology service building on the plant’s industrial premises, close to an operational power unit. None of the Russian staff were injured, and radiation levels remained normal.
On Tuesday evening, Iranian authorities reported another strike near the Bushehr plant. According to officials, the facility sustained no damage, no personnel were harmed, and the plant continues to operate normally.
A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2026
World
Russia Urges Parties to Iran Conflict to Avoid Attacks on Bushehr Nuclear Plant - Rosatom
19 March, 11:43 GMT
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