https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/drones-attack-turkish-tanker-with-140000-tonnes-of-oil-near-turkish-coast---reports-1123895591.html
Drones Attack Turkish Tanker With 140,000 Tonnes of Oil Near Turkish Coast - Reports
Drones Attack Turkish Tanker With 140,000 Tonnes of Oil Near Turkish Coast - Reports
Sputnik International
Unidentified drones have attacked a Turkish oil tanker, ALTURA, carrying 140,000 tonnes of crude oil in the Black Sea off the Turkish coast, damaging the vessel and prompting a distress call from the crew, Turkish broadcaster NTV Haber reported on Thursday.
2026-03-26T07:09+0000
2026-03-26T07:09+0000
2026-03-26T07:09+0000
world
turkiye
black sea
bosphorus
middle east
drone
drone strike
drone attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107788/02/1077880239_590:0:3072:1396_1920x0_80_0_0_7a822923032387101356e964aa57d9d3.jpg
The incident took place 15 miles from the Bosphorus, the report said. According to the report, the crew has requested assistance, with the vessel's bridge and engine room damaged. The 27 crew members, all Turkish citizens, were not injured.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/iraqi-oil-ports-suspend-operations-following-attack-on-tankers---authorities-1123810792.html
turkiye
black sea
bosphorus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107788/02/1077880239_1084:0:2945:1396_1920x0_80_0_0_8dbd8d3fea6c85e9903d6f079b3bd229.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
drones attack turkish tanker, near turkish coast, black sea, crude oil
drones attack turkish tanker, near turkish coast, black sea, crude oil
Drones Attack Turkish Tanker With 140,000 Tonnes of Oil Near Turkish Coast - Reports
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Unidentified drones have attacked a Turkish oil tanker, ALTURA, carrying 140,000 tonnes of crude oil in the Black Sea off the Turkish coast, damaging the vessel and prompting a distress call from the crew, Turkish broadcaster NTV Haber reported on Thursday.
The incident took place 15 miles from the Bosphorus
, the report said.
According to the report, the crew has requested assistance, with the vessel's bridge and engine room damaged. The 27 crew members, all Turkish citizens, were not injured.