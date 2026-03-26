https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/drones-attack-turkish-tanker-with-140000-tonnes-of-oil-near-turkish-coast---reports-1123895591.html

Drones Attack Turkish Tanker With 140,000 Tonnes of Oil Near Turkish Coast - Reports

Drones Attack Turkish Tanker With 140,000 Tonnes of Oil Near Turkish Coast - Reports

Sputnik International

Unidentified drones have attacked a Turkish oil tanker, ALTURA, carrying 140,000 tonnes of crude oil in the Black Sea off the Turkish coast, damaging the vessel and prompting a distress call from the crew, Turkish broadcaster NTV Haber reported on Thursday.

2026-03-26T07:09+0000

2026-03-26T07:09+0000

2026-03-26T07:09+0000

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The incident took place 15 miles from the Bosphorus, the report said. According to the report, the crew has requested assistance, with the vessel's bridge and engine room damaged. The 27 crew members, all Turkish citizens, were not injured.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/iraqi-oil-ports-suspend-operations-following-attack-on-tankers---authorities-1123810792.html

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drones attack turkish tanker, near turkish coast, black sea, crude oil