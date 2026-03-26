https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/germany-does-not-want-to-be-involved-in-middle-east-conflict---defense-minister-1123896788.html

Germany Does Not Want to Be Involved in Middle East Conflict - Defense Minister

Germany Does Not Want to Be Involved in Middle East Conflict - Defense Minister

Sputnik International

Germany does not want to be involved in military action in the Middle East, as the US and Israeli conflict with Iran is not its war, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday.

2026-03-26T09:17+0000

2026-03-26T09:17+0000

2026-03-26T09:17+0000

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Earlier in March, Pistorius did not rule out German military participation in ensuring safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, though he added it would depend on several factors following a ceasefire with Iran. Pistorius also called for an end to the shooting and killing to avoid creating risks of instability in the Middle East. "If it comes to a point where we have a ceasefire, then we will discuss every kind of operation to secure the peace, to secure especially the freedom of navigation during the Hormuz Strait, but the time has not yet come, and therefore we appeal for a ceasefire as soon as possible," the German defense minister stated. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region, driving up prices.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260309/iran-conflict-exposes-limits-of-us-arms-supply-for-europe-and-its-allies-1123796625.html

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