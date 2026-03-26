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Global Oil Products Prices Hit Record Highs - Russia's Novak
Global Oil Products Prices Hit Record Highs - Russia's Novak
Sputnik International
Global oil products prices are hitting record highs due to the Middle East crisis, including export restrictions in a number of countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.
2026-03-26T11:34+0000
2026-03-26T11:34+0000
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"Prices for oil products have risen significantly higher than oil prices. Usually, everyone looks at oil prices. If you look at oil product prices, they are breaking all records. Because, as we see, the lack of oil is reducing global oil refining. Many countries that rely on oil supplies and refine domestically have banned exports," Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/us-tapping-into-oil-reserves-signals-conflict-with-iran-could-drag-out---ex-trump-advisor-1123896488.html
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global oil products, prices hit record, russian deputy prime minister alexander novak, export restrictions

Global Oil Products Prices Hit Record Highs - Russia's Novak

11:34 GMT 26.03.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabankAn oil pump is seen in Almetyevsky District, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia
An oil pump is seen in Almetyevsky District, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Global oil products prices are hitting record highs due to the Middle East crisis, including export restrictions in a number of countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.
"Prices for oil products have risen significantly higher than oil prices. Usually, everyone looks at oil prices. If you look at oil product prices, they are breaking all records. Because, as we see, the lack of oil is reducing global oil refining. Many countries that rely on oil supplies and refine domestically have banned exports," Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.
An oil rig in Midland, Texas, US. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2026
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