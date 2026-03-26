https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/global-oil-products-prices-hit-record-highs---russias-novak-1123898941.html

Global Oil Products Prices Hit Record Highs - Russia's Novak

Global Oil Products Prices Hit Record Highs - Russia's Novak

Sputnik International

Global oil products prices are hitting record highs due to the Middle East crisis, including export restrictions in a number of countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

2026-03-26T11:34+0000

2026-03-26T11:34+0000

2026-03-26T11:34+0000

world

alexander novak

russia

oil

oil trade

oil exports

oil pipeline

oil supplies

oil production

price hike

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/05/1117769297_0:197:3066:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_bf9085e2823f6240402ad9b559a94442.jpg

"Prices for oil products have risen significantly higher than oil prices. Usually, everyone looks at oil prices. If you look at oil product prices, they are breaking all records. Because, as we see, the lack of oil is reducing global oil refining. Many countries that rely on oil supplies and refine domestically have banned exports," Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/us-tapping-into-oil-reserves-signals-conflict-with-iran-could-drag-out---ex-trump-advisor-1123896488.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

global oil products, prices hit record, russian deputy prime minister alexander novak, export restrictions