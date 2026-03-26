https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/us-tapping-into-oil-reserves-signals-conflict-with-iran-could-drag-out---ex-trump-advisor-1123896488.html

US Tapping Into Oil Reserves Signals Conflict With Iran Could Drag Out - Ex-Trump Advisor

US Tapping Into Oil Reserves Signals Conflict With Iran Could Drag Out - Ex-Trump Advisor

Sputnik International

The United States’ use of oil from its strategic reserve may indicate the risk that the conflict with Iran could drag out, George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy advisor to the first Trump presidential campaign, told Sputnik.

2026-03-26T09:13+0000

2026-03-26T09:13+0000

2026-03-26T09:13+0000

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"These reserves are designed to only access during extreme crisis, potentially a war in the United States or around the world, which is prolonged," Papadopoulos said in an interview. The US's existing reserves may last only about a month or even less, Papadopoulos added. Earlier in March, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that Washington will pull 172 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserve and fill the latter with 200 million barrels in 2027. Releasing such volumes could take about 120 days. The Trump administration has no interest in the conflict with Iran dragging on for more than three months, George Papadopoulos said.Papadopoulos highlighted that prolonging the conflict for a longer period would not be in the interests of the US, Europe, or Israel, including due to its potential impact on the domestic political situation in the US ahead of the midterm elections.The US midterm elections will take place on November 3. They involve the re-election of the entire House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. Amid the military campaign, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has nearly come to a halt, while insurers are raising premiums and revising coverage terms. The Strait of Hormuz accounts for 20% of global flows of oil, petroleum products, and LNG.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/speaker-johnson-says-us-likely-ending-operation-against-iran-shortly-on-schedule-1123894193.html

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oil from its strategic reserve, united states’ use of oil from its strategic reserve, risk that the conflict with iran could drag out