https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/india-turns-to-non-dollar-payments-for-russian-oil-amid-rising-tensions--reports-1123895248.html

India Turns to Non-Dollar Payments for Russian Oil Amid Rising Tensions — Reports

India Turns to Non-Dollar Payments for Russian Oil Amid Rising Tensions — Reports

Sputnik International

Indian refiners are increasingly using currencies other than the US dollar to pay for Russian crude, Bloomberg reported, as New Delhi moves to reduce exposure to shifting US policy and growing geopolitical uncertainty.

2026-03-26T04:38+0000

2026-03-26T04:38+0000

2026-03-26T04:38+0000

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Bloomberg reported that the transactions are being structured through special overseas accounts, with payments ultimately converted into currencies such as the UAE dirham and the Chinese yuan. The report adds that the Singapore dollar and Hong Kong dollar are also being considered for some deals. The shift comes as Indian buyers step up purchases of Russian oil following supply disruptions linked to the US-Israeli aggression against Iran. Bloomberg said refiners including Indian Oil Corp. and Reliance Industries have bought about 60 million barrels of Russian crude since the US issued a waiver earlier this month.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/bessent-confirms-30-day-waiver-for-india-to-buy-russian-oil-1123773917.html

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