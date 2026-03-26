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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/india-turns-to-non-dollar-payments-for-russian-oil-amid-rising-tensions--reports-1123895248.html
India Turns to Non-Dollar Payments for Russian Oil Amid Rising Tensions — Reports
India Turns to Non-Dollar Payments for Russian Oil Amid Rising Tensions — Reports
Sputnik International
Indian refiners are increasingly using currencies other than the US dollar to pay for Russian crude, Bloomberg reported, as New Delhi moves to reduce exposure to shifting US policy and growing geopolitical uncertainty.
2026-03-26T04:38+0000
2026-03-26T04:38+0000
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Bloomberg reported that the transactions are being structured through special overseas accounts, with payments ultimately converted into currencies such as the UAE dirham and the Chinese yuan. The report adds that the Singapore dollar and Hong Kong dollar are also being considered for some deals. The shift comes as Indian buyers step up purchases of Russian oil following supply disruptions linked to the US-Israeli aggression against Iran. Bloomberg said refiners including Indian Oil Corp. and Reliance Industries have bought about 60 million barrels of Russian crude since the US issued a waiver earlier this month.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/bessent-confirms-30-day-waiver-for-india-to-buy-russian-oil-1123773917.html
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India Turns to Non-Dollar Payments for Russian Oil Amid Rising Tensions — Reports

04:38 GMT 26.03.2026
© AP Photo / Nick UtSome "D.B.Cooper cash" is displayed at Collectors Universe Tuesday Feb. 12, 2008 in Santa Ana, Calif. Brian Ingram, from Arkansas, found the sole link to the only unsolved airline hijacking in U.S. history buried along the Columbia River during a family vacation in 1980
Some D.B.Cooper cash is displayed at Collectors Universe Tuesday Feb. 12, 2008 in Santa Ana, Calif. Brian Ingram, from Arkansas, found the sole link to the only unsolved airline hijacking in U.S. history buried along the Columbia River during a family vacation in 1980 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2026
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Indian refiners are increasingly using currencies other than the US dollar to pay for Russian crude, Bloomberg reported, as New Delhi moves to reduce exposure to shifting US policy and growing geopolitical uncertainty.
Bloomberg reported that the transactions are being structured through special overseas accounts, with payments ultimately converted into currencies such as the UAE dirham and the Chinese yuan. The report adds that the Singapore dollar and Hong Kong dollar are also being considered for some deals.
The shift comes as Indian buyers step up purchases of Russian oil following supply disruptions linked to the US-Israeli aggression against Iran. Bloomberg said refiners including Indian Oil Corp. and Reliance Industries have bought about 60 million barrels of Russian crude since the US issued a waiver earlier this month.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, oversight hearing of the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2026
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Bessent Confirms 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil
6 March, 04:34 GMT
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