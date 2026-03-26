https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/middle-east-conflict-causes-significant-damage-to-global-logistics-industry---putin-1123900236.html
Middle East Conflict Causes Significant Damage to Global Logistics, Industry - Putin
Middle East Conflict Causes Significant Damage to Global Logistics, Industry - Putin
Sputnik International
The conflict in the Middle East is causing significant damage to global logistics and industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
2026-03-26T13:13+0000
2026-03-26T13:13+0000
2026-03-26T13:13+0000
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"The armed conflict in the Middle East is making an increasingly significant contribution to the current situation and causing significant damage to international logistics, production, and cooperation chains," Putin said at the plenary session of the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs. The consequences of the conflict in the Middle East are difficult to accurately predict, even those involved in it cannot do so, the Russian president also said, adding that there are estimates that the consequences of the conflict can be compared to the coronavirus. Russia must strengthen its own sovereignty, and the importance of this currently is beyond doubt, Putin said."For this, it is necessary to strengthen our own sovereignty. I think now no one doubts what sovereignty means in the modern world," Putin said.Russia will adhere to a conservative approach in the budget sphere and fulfill its obligations to the citizens, Putin added.The President also noted the importance of maintaining the vector of progressive development of Russia and the strengthening of the Russian economy.Russia must be strong to meet the challenges of the current era, Vladimir Putin said.Russia manages to maintain macroeconomic stability despite difficulties and restrictions imposed against it, the president said, adding that the Russian authorities are working with businesses to ensure economic growth.Partnership between the government and business is necessary for the Russian economy to enter the trajectory of sustainable growth, Putin said.The sanctions imposed against Russia are illegal, as they have not been approved by the United Nations, Putin said."They are not legitimate, I want to emphasize, because they have never been approved by the decisions of the United Nations," Putin said.Russia is making progress in international business rankings, Vladimir Putin said.Those who invest in technological innovations are now successful in global markets, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday."In today's world, those who invest in technological innovations and constantly work to improve their efficiency to a qualitatively new level are successful in global markets," Putin said.Russia will especially support the development of artificial intelligence technologies, autonomous systems, and digital platforms, the president said, adding that Russia will support business investments in modernization based on the domestic technological base.
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conflict in the middle east, russian president vladimir putin, global logistics and industry, middle east
conflict in the middle east, russian president vladimir putin, global logistics and industry, middle east
Middle East Conflict Causes Significant Damage to Global Logistics, Industry - Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The conflict in the Middle East is causing significant damage to global logistics and industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"The armed conflict in the Middle East is making an increasingly significant contribution to the current situation and causing significant damage to international logistics, production, and cooperation chains," Putin said at the plenary session of the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.
The consequences of the conflict in the Middle East
are difficult to accurately predict, even those involved in it cannot do so, the Russian president also said, adding that there are estimates that the consequences of the conflict can be compared to the coronavirus.
"The events facing the global community in recent years demonstrate that upheavals in trade, investment, and international relations in general are occurring with increasing frequency. They are becoming a new reality," Putin said.
Russia must strengthen its own sovereignty
, and the importance of this currently is beyond doubt, Putin said.
"For this, it is necessary to strengthen our own sovereignty. I think now no one doubts what sovereignty means in the modern world," Putin said.
Russia will adhere to a conservative approach in the budget sphere and fulfill its obligations to the citizens, Putin added.
The President also noted the importance of maintaining the vector of progressive development of Russia and the strengthening of the Russian economy.
Russia must be strong to meet the challenges of the current era, Vladimir Putin said.
"To meet the challenge of the times, Russia must be ... What? Strong! We are constantly talking about this face to face," Putin said, speaking at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.
Russia manages to maintain macroeconomic stability despite difficulties and restrictions imposed against it, the president said, adding that the Russian authorities are working with businesses to ensure economic growth.
Partnership between the government and business is necessary for the Russian economy to enter the trajectory of sustainable growth, Putin said.
The sanctions imposed against Russia are illegal, as they have not been approved by the United Nations, Putin said.
"They are not legitimate, I want to emphasize, because they have never been approved by the decisions of the United Nations," Putin said.
Russia is making progress in international business rankings, Vladimir Putin said.
"I have repeatedly spoken about Russia's progress in international business rankings, and these are not only expert assessments, but also the opinion of the entrepreneurs themselves," Putin said.
Those who invest in technological innovations are now successful in global markets, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"In today's world, those who invest in technological innovations and constantly work to improve their efficiency to a qualitatively new level are successful in global markets," Putin said.
Russia will especially support the development of artificial intelligence technologies, autonomous systems, and digital platforms, the president said, adding that Russia will support business investments in modernization based on the domestic technological base.