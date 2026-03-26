https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/trump-says-iran-should-take-us-proposal-more-seriously-1123898820.html
Trump Says Iran Should Take US Proposal More Seriously
Trump Says Iran Should Take US Proposal More Seriously
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran should take the US proposal more seriously, as there would be consequences if the deal was abandoned.
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"The Iranian negotiators are very different and 'strange.' They are 'begging' us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only 'looking at our proposal.' WRONG!!! They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won't be pretty!" Trump said on Truth Social.On Monday, President Donald Trump claimed Washington and Tehran had "very positive and productive" talks over the weekend, and postponed US strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure. Trump also expressed hope that progress will be achieved within five days.The Iranian Foreign Ministry has dismissed reports about direct talks being conducted, saying it had only received messages expressing Washington's desire to engage in dialogue.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
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Trump Says Iran Should Take US Proposal More Seriously
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran should take the US proposal more seriously, as there would be consequences if the deal was abandoned.
"The Iranian negotiators are very different and 'strange.' They are 'begging' us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only 'looking at our proposal.' WRONG!!! They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won't be pretty!" Trump said on Truth Social.
On Monday, President Donald Trump claimed Washington and Tehran had "very positive and productive" talks over the weekend, and postponed US strikes
on Iranian energy infrastructure. Trump also expressed hope that progress will be achieved within five days.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry has dismissed reports about direct talks being conducted, saying it had only received messages expressing Washington's desire to engage in dialogue.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.