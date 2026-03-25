https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/protracting-conflict-in-iran-to-lead-to-global-financial-collapse--ret-us-army-lt-col-1123894031.html

Protracting Conflict in Iran to Lead to Global Financial Collapse – Ret. US Army Lt. Col.

Protracting Conflict in Iran to Lead to Global Financial Collapse – Ret. US Army Lt. Col.

Sputnik International

Protracting the conflict in Iran would lead to a global financial collapse, former Vice President of the Washington-based Eurasia Center and retired US Army Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.

2026-03-25T14:46+0000

2026-03-25T14:46+0000

2026-03-25T14:47+0000

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“If the conflict continues, we will be faced with a global financial collapse, disruption of global energy supplies, and a pending food shortage resulting in a global humanitarian crisis,” Rasmussen said. He expressed confidence that the better solution for the US would be to admit that its aggression against Iran was a catastrophic decision that needs a diplomatic settlement. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran has carried out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East. The conflict has caused shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, driving up global energy prices.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/us-unlikely-to-withdraw-from-iran-anytime-soon-because-of-hormuz-strait-crisis---reports-1123845124.html

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protracting conflict in iran, former vice president of the washington-based eurasia center and retired us army lt. col. earl rasmussen, global financial collapse