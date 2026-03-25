International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/protracting-conflict-in-iran-to-lead-to-global-financial-collapse--ret-us-army-lt-col-1123894031.html
Protracting Conflict in Iran to Lead to Global Financial Collapse – Ret. US Army Lt. Col.
Protracting Conflict in Iran to Lead to Global Financial Collapse – Ret. US Army Lt. Col.
Sputnik International
Protracting the conflict in Iran would lead to a global financial collapse, former Vice President of the Washington-based Eurasia Center and retired US Army Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.
2026-03-25T14:46+0000
2026-03-25T14:47+0000
us-israel war on iran
earl rasmussen
washington
israel
tehran
conflict
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/09/1123793366_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_71db2e4a2f2d2380ea585d7220e8b8cc.jpg
“If the conflict continues, we will be faced with a global financial collapse, disruption of global energy supplies, and a pending food shortage resulting in a global humanitarian crisis,” Rasmussen said. He expressed confidence that the better solution for the US would be to admit that its aggression against Iran was a catastrophic decision that needs a diplomatic settlement. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran has carried out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East. The conflict has caused shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, driving up global energy prices.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/us-unlikely-to-withdraw-from-iran-anytime-soon-because-of-hormuz-strait-crisis---reports-1123845124.html
washington
israel
tehran
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/09/1123793366_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_89f0e5ec0d277d9233a8872a02288ee8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
protracting conflict in iran, former vice president of the washington-based eurasia center and retired us army lt. col. earl rasmussen, global financial collapse
protracting conflict in iran, former vice president of the washington-based eurasia center and retired us army lt. col. earl rasmussen, global financial collapse

Protracting Conflict in Iran to Lead to Global Financial Collapse – Ret. US Army Lt. Col.

14:46 GMT 25.03.2026 (Updated: 14:47 GMT 25.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiA thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a U.S.-Israeli strike late Saturday in Tehran, Iran, March 8, 2026.
A thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a U.S.-Israeli strike late Saturday in Tehran, Iran, March 8, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Protracting the conflict in Iran would lead to a global financial collapse, former Vice President of the Washington-based Eurasia Center and retired US Army Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.
“If the conflict continues, we will be faced with a global financial collapse, disruption of global energy supplies, and a pending food shortage resulting in a global humanitarian crisis,” Rasmussen said.
He expressed confidence that the better solution for the US would be to admit that its aggression against Iran was a catastrophic decision that needs a diplomatic settlement.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran has carried out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.
The conflict has caused shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, driving up global energy prices.
The Strait of Hormuz - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Unlikely to Withdraw From Iran Anytime Soon Because of Hormuz Strait Crisis - Reports
18 March, 13:54 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала