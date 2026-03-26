https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/pentagon-mulling-diverting-weapons-from-ukraine-to-mideast-amid-depleting-stocks---reports-1123900946.html

Pentagon Mulling Diverting Weapons From Ukraine to Mideast Amid Depleting Stocks - Reports

Pentagon Mulling Diverting Weapons From Ukraine to Mideast Amid Depleting Stocks - Reports

Sputnik International

The US Department of War (DoW) is mulling diverting weapons destined for Ukraine to the Middle East as the ongoing conflict with Iran is rapidly depleting critical ammunition reserves, The Washington Post reported on Thursday citing three sources.

2026-03-26T14:21+0000

2026-03-26T14:21+0000

2026-03-26T14:21+0000

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The decision has yet to be made, the report said, but if confirmed, it could mean the transfer of air defense interceptor missiles ordered by NATO countries under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative. Europeans are also growing concerned about the rate of ammunition depletion of the US military amid the ongoing operations against Iran, the report said, citing European diplomats. One of the individuals said the situation raises questions as to the extent Washington will be able to continue delivering under the PURL initiative. Moreover, although ammunition deliveries to Ukraine are likely to continue, future shipments might lack defense capabilities, the report said citing people familiar with the Pentagon's internal calculations. Earlier in March, CBS News reported that Washington is failing to replenish the air defense stocks of its allies in the Persian Gulf in a timely manner amid its bombardment campaign against Iran and the latter's retaliatory strikes across the region. The report noted several Gulf nations are running "dangerously low" on interceptors and request that the US expedite the deliveries. However, while the US informed the allies it is establishing a task force on the matter, it is not happening fast enough. US Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey later assured Washington has a sufficient amount of air defense ammunition stocks amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/us-vs-iran-kharg-island-talk--bluff-or-escalation-ex-military-officer-weighs-in--1123900748.html

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pentagon mulling diverting weapons from ukraine, mideast amid depleting stocks, middle east, ammunition reserves