https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/pentagon-mulling-diverting-weapons-from-ukraine-to-mideast-amid-depleting-stocks---reports-1123900946.html
Pentagon Mulling Diverting Weapons From Ukraine to Mideast Amid Depleting Stocks - Reports
Pentagon Mulling Diverting Weapons From Ukraine to Mideast Amid Depleting Stocks - Reports
Sputnik International
The US Department of War (DoW) is mulling diverting weapons destined for Ukraine to the Middle East as the ongoing conflict with Iran is rapidly depleting critical ammunition reserves, The Washington Post reported on Thursday citing three sources.
2026-03-26T14:21+0000
2026-03-26T14:21+0000
2026-03-26T14:21+0000
us-israel war on iran
ukraine
washington
pentagon
us
iran
ammunition
ammunition depot
weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/18/1120983948_0:126:3071:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_ea4cfee360719fd5ce32c2cfc0c63c80.jpg
The decision has yet to be made, the report said, but if confirmed, it could mean the transfer of air defense interceptor missiles ordered by NATO countries under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative. Europeans are also growing concerned about the rate of ammunition depletion of the US military amid the ongoing operations against Iran, the report said, citing European diplomats. One of the individuals said the situation raises questions as to the extent Washington will be able to continue delivering under the PURL initiative. Moreover, although ammunition deliveries to Ukraine are likely to continue, future shipments might lack defense capabilities, the report said citing people familiar with the Pentagon's internal calculations. Earlier in March, CBS News reported that Washington is failing to replenish the air defense stocks of its allies in the Persian Gulf in a timely manner amid its bombardment campaign against Iran and the latter's retaliatory strikes across the region. The report noted several Gulf nations are running "dangerously low" on interceptors and request that the US expedite the deliveries. However, while the US informed the allies it is establishing a task force on the matter, it is not happening fast enough. US Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey later assured Washington has a sufficient amount of air defense ammunition stocks amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/us-vs-iran-kharg-island-talk--bluff-or-escalation-ex-military-officer-weighs-in--1123900748.html
ukraine
washington
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/18/1120983948_238:0:2969:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7f55fe3f83869629914487dd36b02d26.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
pentagon mulling diverting weapons from ukraine, mideast amid depleting stocks, middle east, ammunition reserves
pentagon mulling diverting weapons from ukraine, mideast amid depleting stocks, middle east, ammunition reserves
Pentagon Mulling Diverting Weapons From Ukraine to Mideast Amid Depleting Stocks - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of War (DoW) is mulling diverting weapons destined for Ukraine to the Middle East as the ongoing conflict with Iran is rapidly depleting critical ammunition reserves, The Washington Post reported on Thursday citing three sources.
The decision has yet to be made, the report said, but if confirmed, it could mean the transfer of air defense interceptor missiles ordered by NATO countries under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.
"[DoW will] ensure that US forces and those of our allies and partners have what they need to fight and win," the department said as, cited by the report, adding that other comments on the matter were not provided.
Europeans are also growing concerned about the rate of ammunition depletion of the US military amid the ongoing operations against Iran, the report said, citing European diplomats. One of the individuals said the situation raises questions as to the extent Washington will be able to continue delivering under the PURL initiative.
Moreover, although ammunition deliveries to Ukraine are likely to continue, future shipments might lack defense capabilities, the report said citing people familiar with the Pentagon's internal calculations.
Earlier in March, CBS News reported that Washington is failing to replenish the air defense stocks of its allies in the Persian Gulf in a timely manner amid its bombardment campaign against Iran and the latter's retaliatory strikes across the region. The report noted several Gulf nations are running "dangerously low" on interceptors and request that the US expedite the deliveries. However, while the US informed the allies it is establishing a task force on the matter, it is not happening fast enough.
US Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey later assured Washington has a sufficient amount of air defense ammunition stocks amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran
, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.