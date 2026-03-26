https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/pentagon-to-skip-global-troop-deployment-review-for-1st-time-in-decades---reports-1123898684.html

Pentagon to Skip Global Troop Deployment Review for 1st Time in Decades - Reports

Pentagon to Skip Global Troop Deployment Review for 1st Time in Decades - Reports

Sputnik International

The Pentagon plans to withhold its review of US troop deployments abroad for the first time in decades, a document that typically aids Congress and allies in assessing Washington's military priorities and shaping their budgets, media reported, citing US, NATO and European officials.

2026-03-26T11:29+0000

2026-03-26T11:29+0000

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Rather than issuing a formal report, the administration will rely on informal consultations, the newspaper reported on Wednesday. Washington views its recent strategic documents as sufficient signals of a pivot toward the Western Hemisphere, according to the report. The review, which is traditionally issued early in a presidential term, outlines the Pentagon's overseas force and asset deployments, the media reported. Skipping it could spark frustration on Capitol Hill and in European capitals craving clearer insight into US military intentions. Lawmakers are expressing dissatisfaction over the Pentagon's information shortfall, the report said. Senators from both parties told the newspaper that the lack of such an analysis would the hinder annual defense budget legislation. Democratic Senator Jack Reed said that the move signals the administration lacks a plan. US NATO allies are afraid of "unwelcome surprises" amid the lack of transparency of American military planning, the media reported. One NATO official stressed to the newspaper that partners prioritize "predictability." Commenting on the situation, the Pentagon told the media it will engage Congress as transparently as possible on the matter while prioritizing the national defense strategy, including US overseas military presence.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/trump-says-us-no-longer-needs-nato-assistance-with-iran-1123841630.html

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