https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/pentagon-to-skip-global-troop-deployment-review-for-1st-time-in-decades---reports-1123898684.html
Pentagon to Skip Global Troop Deployment Review for 1st Time in Decades - Reports
Pentagon to Skip Global Troop Deployment Review for 1st Time in Decades - Reports
Sputnik International
The Pentagon plans to withhold its review of US troop deployments abroad for the first time in decades, a document that typically aids Congress and allies in assessing Washington's military priorities and shaping their budgets, media reported, citing US, NATO and European officials.
2026-03-26T11:29+0000
2026-03-26T11:29+0000
2026-03-26T12:09+0000
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Rather than issuing a formal report, the administration will rely on informal consultations, the newspaper reported on Wednesday. Washington views its recent strategic documents as sufficient signals of a pivot toward the Western Hemisphere, according to the report. The review, which is traditionally issued early in a presidential term, outlines the Pentagon's overseas force and asset deployments, the media reported. Skipping it could spark frustration on Capitol Hill and in European capitals craving clearer insight into US military intentions. Lawmakers are expressing dissatisfaction over the Pentagon's information shortfall, the report said. Senators from both parties told the newspaper that the lack of such an analysis would the hinder annual defense budget legislation. Democratic Senator Jack Reed said that the move signals the administration lacks a plan. US NATO allies are afraid of "unwelcome surprises" amid the lack of transparency of American military planning, the media reported. One NATO official stressed to the newspaper that partners prioritize "predictability." Commenting on the situation, the Pentagon told the media it will engage Congress as transparently as possible on the matter while prioritizing the national defense strategy, including US overseas military presence.
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Pentagon to Skip Global Troop Deployment Review for 1st Time in Decades - Reports
11:29 GMT 26.03.2026 (Updated: 12:09 GMT 26.03.2026)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Pentagon plans to withhold its review of US troop deployments abroad for the first time in decades, a document that typically aids Congress and allies in assessing Washington's military priorities and shaping their budgets, media reported, citing US, NATO and European officials.
Rather than issuing a formal report, the administration will rely on informal consultations, the newspaper reported on Wednesday. Washington views its recent strategic documents as sufficient signals of a pivot toward the Western Hemisphere, according to the report.
The review, which is traditionally issued early in a presidential term, outlines the Pentagon's overseas force and asset deployments, the media reported. Skipping it could spark frustration on Capitol Hill and in European capitals craving clearer insight into US military intentions.
"If we don’t have that, it’s certainly not helpful for our work … I’d be disappointed by that decision," Republican Senator Jim Banks, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told the media.
Lawmakers are expressing dissatisfaction over the Pentagon's information shortfall, the report said. Senators from both parties told the newspaper that the lack of such an analysis would the hinder annual defense budget legislation. Democratic Senator Jack Reed said that the move signals the administration lacks a plan.
US NATO allies
are afraid of "unwelcome surprises" amid the lack of transparency of American military planning, the media reported. One NATO official stressed to the newspaper that partners prioritize "predictability."
Commenting on the situation, the Pentagon told the media it will engage Congress as transparently as possible on the matter while prioritizing the national defense strategy, including US overseas military presence.