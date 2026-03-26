https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/russian-forces-liberate-shevyakovka-settlement-in-kharkov-region---mod-1123897588.html

Russian Forces Liberate Shevyakovka Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Shevyakovka Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Shevyakovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-03-26T09:43+0000

2026-03-26T09:43+0000

2026-03-26T09:43+0000

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"As a result of active and decisive actions, Battlegroup Sever established control over the settlement of Shevyakovka in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost up to 315 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.This is in addition to over 210 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 300 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 180 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 100 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 45 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.The Russian armed forces have also hit the facilities of the energy and transport infrastructure Ukraine used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the statement added.A total of 439 drones have been shot down by the Russian air defense systems in the past day, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/russian-forces-liberate-two-settlements-in-dpr---mod-1123852172.html

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