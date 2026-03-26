https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/what-message-does-a-gold-slump-send-to-global-markets-and-brics-1123902462.html

What Message Does a Gold Slump Send to Global Markets and BRICS?

What Message Does a Gold Slump Send to Global Markets and BRICS?

Sputnik International

The long boom in gold prices has been cut short by the Iran war, triggering a double-digit percentage fall.

2026-03-26T19:02+0000

2026-03-26T19:02+0000

2026-03-26T19:02+0000

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The Iran war has played a role, Suranjali Tandon, assistant professor at the Delhi-based National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, tells Sputnik.Investors are also under heavy pressure to sell gold to cover margin calls amid stock market volatility, Swiss-based independent precious metals advisor Claudio Grass tells Sputnik.Does That Mean Gold is No Longer a Safe Haven?International experts dismiss the price drop is a temporary correction and a good chance to buy.While gold futures have dropped about 15% over the past month, they remain up by roughly 47% year-on-year and have risen a staggering 156% over the past five years."When it comes to the case for gold, fundamentally nothing has changed," Grass says. "Gold is still money, just like it has always been, and the hardest currency on the planet."Should BRICS Stick to Gold?It makes sense for BRICS member states to keep hoarding gold to boost confidence in their national currencies rather than relying on the US dollar, says Grass.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/metal-prices-sliding-gold-falls-for-5th-straight-session-1123884296.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/golds-rise-dollars-plunge-a-monetary-crisis-55-years-in-the-making-1123542331.html

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price of gold, gold futures, gold etfs go down, iran war, middle east, the gulf conflict, precious metals, rising energy prices, rising inflation, interest rates will go up, us federal reserve, us dollar