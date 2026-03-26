https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/what-message-does-a-gold-slump-send-to-global-markets-and-brics-1123902462.html
What Message Does a Gold Slump Send to Global Markets and BRICS?
What Message Does a Gold Slump Send to Global Markets and BRICS?
Sputnik International
The long boom in gold prices has been cut short by the Iran war, triggering a double-digit percentage fall.
2026-03-26T19:02+0000
2026-03-26T19:02+0000
2026-03-26T19:02+0000
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The Iran war has played a role, Suranjali Tandon, assistant professor at the Delhi-based National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, tells Sputnik.Investors are also under heavy pressure to sell gold to cover margin calls amid stock market volatility, Swiss-based independent precious metals advisor Claudio Grass tells Sputnik.Does That Mean Gold is No Longer a Safe Haven?International experts dismiss the price drop is a temporary correction and a good chance to buy.While gold futures have dropped about 15% over the past month, they remain up by roughly 47% year-on-year and have risen a staggering 156% over the past five years."When it comes to the case for gold, fundamentally nothing has changed," Grass says. "Gold is still money, just like it has always been, and the hardest currency on the planet."Should BRICS Stick to Gold?It makes sense for BRICS member states to keep hoarding gold to boost confidence in their national currencies rather than relying on the US dollar, says Grass.
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price of gold, gold futures, gold etfs go down, iran war, middle east, the gulf conflict, precious metals, rising energy prices, rising inflation, interest rates will go up, us federal reserve, us dollar
price of gold, gold futures, gold etfs go down, iran war, middle east, the gulf conflict, precious metals, rising energy prices, rising inflation, interest rates will go up, us federal reserve, us dollar
What Message Does a Gold Slump Send to Global Markets and BRICS?
The long boom in gold prices has been cut short by the Iran war, triggering a double-digit percentage fall.
The Iran war has played a role, Suranjali Tandon, assistant professor at the Delhi-based National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, tells Sputnik.
"With supply chains disrupted the price of oil and gas will take some time to ease and stabilize," Tandon says
"This means inflationary pressures continue to room and if the war goes on for another week interest rate increases are likely"
"This makes gold less attractive
as the metal has already seen significant price increase," she adds
Investors are also under heavy pressure to sell gold to cover margin calls amid stock market volatility, Swiss-based independent precious metals advisor Claudio Grass tells Sputnik.
In some cases, traders are cashing out to escape regions hit by ongoing conflict
"We saw examples of this in Dubai, where gold was trading at a discount due to panic selling"
Does That Mean Gold is No Longer a Safe Haven?
International experts dismiss the price drop is a temporary correction and a good chance to buy.
"In every bull market, there are consolidations and corrections – in fact they are necessary, healthy and a clear sign of sustainable upward trajectory," explains Grass.
While gold futures have dropped about 15% over the past month, they remain up by roughly 47% year-on-year and have risen a staggering 156% over the past five years.
"When it comes to the case for gold, fundamentally nothing has changed," Grass says. "Gold is still money, just like it has always been, and the hardest currency on the planet."
Should BRICS Stick to Gold?
It makes sense for BRICS member states to keep hoarding gold
to boost confidence in their national currencies rather than relying on the US dollar, says Grass.
"A lot of these countries learned important lessons from the weaponization of the dollar and how it was used against Russia," he notes. "The cleanest and soundest alternative is, has always been and will always be, gold."