https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/world-oil-market-to-face-deficit-soon-if-strait-of-hormuz-blockade-continues---gazprom-neft-1123901330.html
World Oil Market to Face Deficit Soon If Strait of Hormuz Blockade Continues - Gazprom Neft
World Oil Market to Face Deficit Soon If Strait of Hormuz Blockade Continues - Gazprom Neft
Sputnik International
The global oil market will face a very serious deficit in 2-3 months if the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues, Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov said on Thursday.
2026-03-26T14:29+0000
2026-03-26T14:29+0000
2026-03-26T14:29+0000
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"The Middle East conflict is already having a significant impact on the global oil market... If the conflict and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continue, then in 2-3 months the global oil market will face a very serious shortage and, consequently, with even more significant consequences for the global economy," Dyukov said on the sidelines of the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, commenting on how current events can have long-term consequences for the global oil market. The price of oil in the world is unlikely to rise as much due to the conflict in the Middle East as in it did in the 1970s, because now the market is better prepared, Dyukov added.Gazprom Neft plans to increase the production of hydrocarbons, primarily oil, in 2026, Alexander Dyukov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/hormuz-strait-blockade-may-push-us-to-continue-license-on-russian-oil--investor-1123890744.html
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world oil market, deficit soon, strait of hormuz blockade continues, russian oil producer gazprom neft
world oil market, deficit soon, strait of hormuz blockade continues, russian oil producer gazprom neft
World Oil Market to Face Deficit Soon If Strait of Hormuz Blockade Continues - Gazprom Neft
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The global oil market will face a very serious deficit in 2-3 months if the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues, Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov said on Thursday.
"The Middle East conflict is already having a significant impact on the global oil market... If the conflict and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continue, then in 2-3 months the global oil market will face a very serious shortage and, consequently, with even more significant consequences for the global economy," Dyukov said on the sidelines of the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, commenting on how current events can have long-term consequences for the global oil market.
The price of oil in the world is unlikely to rise as much due to the conflict in the Middle East as in it did in the 1970s, because now the market is better prepared, Dyukov added.
Gazprom Neft plans to increase the production of hydrocarbons, primarily oil, in 2026, Alexander Dyukov said.
"There are quotas set as part of the OPEC+ deal. Our task is to produce oil in accordance with these quotas. In general, this year we plan to increase the production of hydrocarbons and, above all, oil," Dyukov said on the sidelines of the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.