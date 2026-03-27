https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/land-of-the-setting-sun-japan-clings-to-us-vassalage-despite-energy-crunch-caused-by-iran-war-1123907388.html

Land of the Setting Sun? Japan Clings to US Vassalage Despite Energy Crunch Caused By Iran War

Land of the Setting Sun? Japan Clings to US Vassalage Despite Energy Crunch Caused By Iran War

Sputnik International

With 90% of Japan’s oil and 11% of its LNG sourced in the Persian Gulf, effectively closed thanks to the US-Israeli war on Iran, Tokyo has been put in a strategic bind, facing growing pressure both domestically and in ties with neighbors.

2026-03-27T14:22+0000

2026-03-27T14:22+0000

2026-03-27T14:22+0000

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Tokyo has contributed 80M barrels of oil to the G7-led 400M barrel phased reserves release, but signaled it will only sell it to domestic refiners, rejecting pleas for help from Vietnam and the Philippines, per Bloomberg.Domestically, the government has been forced to lift restrictions on coal-fired power plants, introduce subsidies to keep gasoline at ~$4 a gallon, and raise household electricity bills by ~$95 starting in April. Over time, logistical, flights, and everything else linked to hydrocarbon energy will face price hikes.80M barrels is enough for ~45 days. If Hormuz remains blocked after then, Japan will have only two options, neither of them good:Notwithstanding these pressures, Japan:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/bab-al-mandab-irans-trump-card-that-can-turn-strategic-strait-into-gate-of-tears-for-us--israel-1123902167.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/trump-says-iran-operation-was-test-for-nato-warns-us-will-remember-alliances-actions-1123901489.html

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is japan a us puppet, is japan independent, is japan a us vassal