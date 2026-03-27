https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/legacy-of-transatlantic-slave-trade-continues-to-impact-world-today--researcher-1123908159.html
Legacy of Transatlantic Slave Trade Continues to Impact World Today – Researcher
Legacy of Transatlantic Slave Trade Continues to Impact World Today – Researcher
Sputnik International
The UN’s delayed recognition of slavery as a crime against humanity is due to "history being shaped by powers that were themselves involved in the trade," Mohammed Salah Djemal, a university lecturer and international security researcher told Sputnik.
2026-03-27T14:55+0000
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He further explained that the transatlantic slave trade played a key role in the long-term weakening of African societies and the enrichment of Western economies, with present-day economic inequalities partially rooted in this historical injustice.Djemal also noted that the abstention of countries like France and the UK reflects their reluctance to engage in "sensitive debates about the past."On March 25, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution recognizing the enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity. Only three countries—Argentina, Israel, and the US—voted against it. 123 countries, including Russia and China, voted in favor, while 52 countries, including Armenia, the UK, Germany, France, and Ukraine, abstained.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/european-states-betray-intellectual-integrity-by-abstaining-on-un-slavery-resolution--1123906118.html
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World leaders praise president John Dramani Mahama & the resolution
Sputnik International
World leaders praise president John Dramani Mahama & the resolution
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legacy of transatlantic slave trade, impact world today, lave trade
legacy of transatlantic slave trade, impact world today, lave trade
Legacy of Transatlantic Slave Trade Continues to Impact World Today – Researcher
The UN’s delayed recognition of slavery as a crime against humanity is due to "history being shaped by powers that were themselves involved in the trade," Mohammed Salah Djemal, a university lecturer and international security researcher told Sputnik.
He further explained that the transatlantic slave trade
played a key role in the long-term weakening of African societies and the enrichment of Western economies, with present-day economic inequalities partially rooted in this historical injustice.
Djemal also noted that the abstention of countries like France and the UK reflects their reluctance to engage in "sensitive debates about the past."
On March 25, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution recognizing the enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity. Only three countries—Argentina, Israel, and the US—voted against it. 123 countries, including Russia and China, voted in favor, while 52 countries, including Armenia, the UK, Germany, France, and Ukraine, abstained.