https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/slavery-resolution-us-refuses-to-pay-reparations-because-its-debt-laden-system-cant-afford-them--1123908683.html

Slavery Resolution: US Refuses to Pay Reparations Because Its Debt-Laden System Can't Afford Them

Slavery Resolution: US Refuses to Pay Reparations Because Its Debt-Laden System Can't Afford Them

Sputnik International

A UN General Assembly resolution calling the transatlantic slave trade “the gravest crime against humanity” won 123 votes in favor, with only the US, Israel and Argentina openly opposing and 52 abstaining.

2026-03-27T16:29+0000

2026-03-27T16:29+0000

2026-03-27T16:29+0000

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israel

argentina

the united nations (un)

un general assembly

jawaharlal nehru university

us

europe

slavery

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"I am happy with the vote as it shows unity outside the collective West against all forms of old and new colonialism and racial discrimination," Dr Anuradha Chenoy from Jawaharlal Nehru University tells Sputnik. "It’s a vote for social justice."For more than 400 years millions were torn from Africa, shackled and forced to work in cotton, sugar and coffee plantations across the New World, the UN stresses.Colonizers Refuse to Admit Their CrimesColonial crimes, she notes, were hidden behind the guise of ‘civilizing missions’ and progress.Abstentions came from the UK, EU countries, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Norway and other US allies including Ukraine, Moldova and the Baltic states.Reparations: US Not Ready to PayThe resolution stresses reparations as a concrete remedy after centuries of injustice.But the US said it does not recognise "a legal right to reparations" and that the matter exceeds the UN’s mandate.US Ambassador Dan Negrea acknowledged the "historical wrongs” but insisted they “were not illegal under international law at the time they occurred.”She highlights that Washington now tries to scale back equality and inclusion programs for Blacks in the US.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/un-slavery-resolution-proves-africa-can-assert-its-rights---cameroonian-analyst-1123907274.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/un-resolution-declaring-slavery-gravest-crime-against-humanity-sends-strong-moral-message--expert-1123906966.html

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Ekaterina Blinova

unga slavery resolution, gravest crime against humanity, un general assembly, us opposed slavery resolution, reparations to african states, africa, modern-day slavery