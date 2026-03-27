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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/slavery-resolution-us-refuses-to-pay-reparations-because-its-debt-laden-system-cant-afford-them--1123908683.html
Slavery Resolution: US Refuses to Pay Reparations Because Its Debt-Laden System Can't Afford Them
Slavery Resolution: US Refuses to Pay Reparations Because Its Debt-Laden System Can't Afford Them
Sputnik International
A UN General Assembly resolution calling the transatlantic slave trade “the gravest crime against humanity” won 123 votes in favor, with only the US, Israel and Argentina openly opposing and 52 abstaining.
2026-03-27T16:29+0000
2026-03-27T16:29+0000
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"I am happy with the vote as it shows unity outside the collective West against all forms of old and new colonialism and racial discrimination," Dr Anuradha Chenoy from Jawaharlal Nehru University tells Sputnik. "It’s a vote for social justice."For more than 400 years millions were torn from Africa, shackled and forced to work in cotton, sugar and coffee plantations across the New World, the UN stresses.Colonizers Refuse to Admit Their CrimesColonial crimes, she notes, were hidden behind the guise of ‘civilizing missions’ and progress.Abstentions came from the UK, EU countries, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Norway and other US allies including Ukraine, Moldova and the Baltic states.Reparations: US Not Ready to PayThe resolution stresses reparations as a concrete remedy after centuries of injustice.But the US said it does not recognise "a legal right to reparations" and that the matter exceeds the UN’s mandate.US Ambassador Dan Negrea acknowledged the "historical wrongs” but insisted they “were not illegal under international law at the time they occurred.”She highlights that Washington now tries to scale back equality and inclusion programs for Blacks in the US.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/un-slavery-resolution-proves-africa-can-assert-its-rights---cameroonian-analyst-1123907274.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/un-resolution-declaring-slavery-gravest-crime-against-humanity-sends-strong-moral-message--expert-1123906966.html
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unga slavery resolution, gravest crime against humanity, un general assembly, us opposed slavery resolution, reparations to african states, africa, modern-day slavery

Slavery Resolution: US Refuses to Pay Reparations Because Its Debt-Laden System Can't Afford Them

16:29 GMT 27.03.2026
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End of slavery - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2026
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Ekaterina Blinova
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A UN General Assembly resolution calling the transatlantic slave trade “the gravest crime against humanity” won 123 votes in favor, with only the US, Israel and Argentina openly opposing and 52 abstaining.
"I am happy with the vote as it shows unity outside the collective West against all forms of old and new colonialism and racial discrimination," Dr Anuradha Chenoy from Jawaharlal Nehru University tells Sputnik. "It’s a vote for social justice."
For more than 400 years millions were torn from Africa, shackled and forced to work in cotton, sugar and coffee plantations across the New World, the UN stresses.

Colonizers Refuse to Admit Their Crimes

"The countries that abstained were the colonizers and culprits of the crime of enforced enslavement," Chenoy says. "In today’s terms this involves a series of humanitarian crimes, like human trafficking, genocide and others."
Colonial crimes, she notes, were hidden behind the guise of ‘civilizing missions’ and progress.
Abstentions came from the UK, EU countries, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Norway and other US allies including Ukraine, Moldova and the Baltic states.
UN slavery resolution proves Africa can assert its rights - Cameroonian geopolitical analyst - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2026
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UN Slavery Resolution Proves Africa Can Assert Its Rights - Cameroonian Analyst
14:15 GMT

Reparations: US Not Ready to Pay

The resolution stresses reparations as a concrete remedy after centuries of injustice.
But the US said it does not recognise "a legal right to reparations" and that the matter exceeds the UN’s mandate.
US Ambassador Dan Negrea acknowledged the "historical wrongs” but insisted they “were not illegal under international law at the time they occurred.”
"The US condemns the historical crime of slavery but will not accept reparations – because it will be too much of a debt that the current system of capitalism will not bear it," says Chenoy.
She highlights that Washington now tries to scale back equality and inclusion programs for Blacks in the US.
"Equal opportunities for Black and colored people should come back to the US," she says.
UN Resolution Naming Slavery 'Gravest Crime Against Humanity' Creates Moral Statement: SA International Politics Analyst - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2026
World
UN Resolution Declaring Slavery 'Gravest Crime Against Humanity' Sends Strong Moral Message – Expert
13:35 GMT
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