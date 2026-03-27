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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/un-resolution-declaring-slavery-gravest-crime-against-humanity-sends-strong-moral-message--expert-1123906966.html
UN Resolution Declaring Slavery 'Gravest Crime Against Humanity' Sends Strong Moral Message – Expert
UN Resolution Declaring Slavery 'Gravest Crime Against Humanity' Sends Strong Moral Message – Expert
Sputnik International
While the General Assembly's decision does not carry the "binding power" of the Security Council, it marks a major shift in global politics, said Dirk Kotze, an international politics analyst from South Africa.
2026-03-27T13:35+0000
2026-03-27T13:35+0000
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Through this resolution, Ghana and other African Union member states have successfully brought a historical injustice into the global spotlight, ensuring it is now prominently discussed.On March 25, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution recognizing the enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity. Only three countries—Argentina, Israel, and the US—voted against it. 123 countries, including Russia and China, voted in favor, while 52 countries, including Armenia, the UK, Germany, France, and Ukraine, abstained.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/european-states-betray-intellectual-integrity-by-abstaining-on-un-slavery-resolution--1123906118.html
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UN Resolution Naming Slavery 'Gravest Crime Against Humanity' Creates Moral Statement: SA International Politics Analyst
Sputnik International
UN Resolution Naming Slavery 'Gravest Crime Against Humanity' Creates Moral Statement: SA International Politics Analyst
2026-03-27T13:35+0000
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un resolution, gravest crime against humanity, security council

UN Resolution Declaring Slavery 'Gravest Crime Against Humanity' Sends Strong Moral Message – Expert

13:35 GMT 27.03.2026
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While the General Assembly's decision does not carry the "binding power" of the Security Council, it marks a major shift in global politics, said Dirk Kotze, an international politics analyst from South Africa.
Through this resolution, Ghana and other African Union member states have successfully brought a historical injustice into the global spotlight, ensuring it is now prominently discussed.
"The key aspect of this resolution is that it delivers a moral statement. It carries moral authority, and countries implicated in this must now make decisions based on this," Kotze said.
On March 25, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution recognizing the enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity. Only three countries—Argentina, Israel, and the US—voted against it. 123 countries, including Russia and China, voted in favor, while 52 countries, including Armenia, the UK, Germany, France, and Ukraine, abstained.
A general view of the assembly hall during the 6th United Nations Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the U.N. in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Sept. 10, 2007. The Human Rights Council opened a three-week session Monday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2026
Analysis
European States Betray Intellectual Integrity by Abstaining on UN Slavery Resolution
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