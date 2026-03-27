https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/un-resolution-declaring-slavery-gravest-crime-against-humanity-sends-strong-moral-message--expert-1123906966.html

UN Resolution Declaring Slavery 'Gravest Crime Against Humanity' Sends Strong Moral Message – Expert

UN Resolution Declaring Slavery 'Gravest Crime Against Humanity' Sends Strong Moral Message – Expert

Sputnik International

While the General Assembly's decision does not carry the "binding power" of the Security Council, it marks a major shift in global politics, said Dirk Kotze, an international politics analyst from South Africa.

2026-03-27T13:35+0000

2026-03-27T13:35+0000

2026-03-27T13:35+0000

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south africa

argentina

security council

african union (au)

slavery

the united nations (un)

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Through this resolution, Ghana and other African Union member states have successfully brought a historical injustice into the global spotlight, ensuring it is now prominently discussed.On March 25, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution recognizing the enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity. Only three countries—Argentina, Israel, and the US—voted against it. 123 countries, including Russia and China, voted in favor, while 52 countries, including Armenia, the UK, Germany, France, and Ukraine, abstained.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/european-states-betray-intellectual-integrity-by-abstaining-on-un-slavery-resolution--1123906118.html

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UN Resolution Naming Slavery 'Gravest Crime Against Humanity' Creates Moral Statement: SA International Politics Analyst Sputnik International UN Resolution Naming Slavery 'Gravest Crime Against Humanity' Creates Moral Statement: SA International Politics Analyst 2026-03-27T13:35+0000 true PT1M35S

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un resolution, gravest crime against humanity, security council