https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/un-resolution-declaring-slavery-gravest-crime-against-humanity-sends-strong-moral-message--expert-1123906966.html
UN Resolution Declaring Slavery 'Gravest Crime Against Humanity' Sends Strong Moral Message – Expert
UN Resolution Declaring Slavery 'Gravest Crime Against Humanity' Sends Strong Moral Message – Expert
Sputnik International
While the General Assembly's decision does not carry the "binding power" of the Security Council, it marks a major shift in global politics, said Dirk Kotze, an international politics analyst from South Africa.
2026-03-27T13:35+0000
2026-03-27T13:35+0000
2026-03-27T13:35+0000
world
south africa
argentina
security council
african union (au)
slavery
the united nations (un)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/1b/1123906808_96:0:1172:605_1920x0_80_0_0_05399a8e3f6e99dee7d55095d3abbb48.jpg
Through this resolution, Ghana and other African Union member states have successfully brought a historical injustice into the global spotlight, ensuring it is now prominently discussed.On March 25, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution recognizing the enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity. Only three countries—Argentina, Israel, and the US—voted against it. 123 countries, including Russia and China, voted in favor, while 52 countries, including Armenia, the UK, Germany, France, and Ukraine, abstained.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/european-states-betray-intellectual-integrity-by-abstaining-on-un-slavery-resolution--1123906118.html
south africa
argentina
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/1b/1123906808_231:0:1038:605_1920x0_80_0_0_f62a930eba6b65ce1b7e4aeb0550b4ee.jpg
UN Resolution Naming Slavery 'Gravest Crime Against Humanity' Creates Moral Statement: SA International Politics Analyst
Sputnik International
UN Resolution Naming Slavery 'Gravest Crime Against Humanity' Creates Moral Statement: SA International Politics Analyst
2026-03-27T13:35+0000
true
PT1M35S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
un resolution, gravest crime against humanity, security council
un resolution, gravest crime against humanity, security council
UN Resolution Declaring Slavery 'Gravest Crime Against Humanity' Sends Strong Moral Message – Expert
While the General Assembly's decision does not carry the "binding power" of the Security Council, it marks a major shift in global politics, said Dirk Kotze, an international politics analyst from South Africa.
Through this resolution, Ghana and other African Union member states have successfully brought a historical injustice into the global spotlight, ensuring it is now prominently discussed.
"The key aspect of this resolution is that it delivers a moral statement. It carries moral authority, and countries implicated in this must now make decisions based on this," Kotze said.
On March 25, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution recognizing
the enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity. Only three countries—Argentina, Israel, and the US—voted against it. 123 countries, including Russia and China, voted in favor, while 52 countries, including Armenia, the UK, Germany, France, and Ukraine, abstained.