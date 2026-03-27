https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/un-slavery-resolution-proves-africa-can-assert-its-rights---cameroonian-analyst-1123907274.html

UN Slavery Resolution Proves Africa Can Assert Its Rights - Cameroonian Analyst

UN Slavery Resolution Proves Africa Can Assert Its Rights - Cameroonian Analyst

Sputnik International

Through its sponsorship of the resolution, Ghana, with backing from the AU, has demonstrated Africa’s ability to assert its rights, Modeste Dossou, Cameroonian geopolitical analyst, said in an interview with Sputnik.

2026-03-27T14:15+0000

2026-03-27T14:15+0000

2026-03-27T14:15+0000

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the united nations (un)

un general assembly

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"For too long, slavery was hidden and overlooked. There were powers that didn’t want us to recognize this, and Africa lacked a powerful voice," he explained.Dossou also noted that Europe abstained from voting on the resolution to avoid assuming "intergenerational responsibility" and to sidestep reparations.On March 25, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution recognizing the enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity. Only three countries—Argentina, Israel, and the US—voted against it. 123 countries, including Russia and China, voted in favor, while 52 countries, including Armenia, the UK, Germany, France, and Ukraine, abstained.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/european-states-betray-intellectual-integrity-by-abstaining-on-un-slavery-resolution--1123906118.html

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un slavery resolution, demonstrated africa’s ability, africa can assert its rights