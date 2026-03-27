https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/un-slavery-resolution-proves-africa-can-assert-its-rights---cameroonian-analyst-1123907274.html
UN Slavery Resolution Proves Africa Can Assert Its Rights - Cameroonian Analyst
UN Slavery Resolution Proves Africa Can Assert Its Rights - Cameroonian Analyst
Sputnik International
Through its sponsorship of the resolution, Ghana, with backing from the AU, has demonstrated Africa’s ability to assert its rights, Modeste Dossou, Cameroonian geopolitical analyst, said in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-03-27T14:15+0000
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"For too long, slavery was hidden and overlooked. There were powers that didn’t want us to recognize this, and Africa lacked a powerful voice," he explained.Dossou also noted that Europe abstained from voting on the resolution to avoid assuming "intergenerational responsibility" and to sidestep reparations.On March 25, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution recognizing the enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity. Only three countries—Argentina, Israel, and the US—voted against it. 123 countries, including Russia and China, voted in favor, while 52 countries, including Armenia, the UK, Germany, France, and Ukraine, abstained.
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UN slavery resolution proves Africa can assert its rights - Cameroonian geopolitical analyst
Sputnik International
UN slavery resolution proves Africa can assert its rights - Cameroonian geopolitical analyst
2026-03-27T14:15+0000
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un slavery resolution, demonstrated africa’s ability, africa can assert its rights
un slavery resolution, demonstrated africa’s ability, africa can assert its rights
UN Slavery Resolution Proves Africa Can Assert Its Rights - Cameroonian Analyst
Through its sponsorship of the resolution, Ghana, with backing from the AU, has demonstrated Africa’s ability to assert its rights, Modeste Dossou, Cameroonian geopolitical analyst, said in an interview with Sputnik.
"For too long, slavery was hidden and overlooked. There were powers that didn’t want us to recognize this, and Africa lacked a powerful voice," he explained.
Dossou also noted that Europe abstained from voting on the resolution
to avoid assuming "intergenerational responsibility" and to sidestep reparations.
On March 25, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution recognizing the enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity. Only three countries—Argentina, Israel, and the US—voted against it. 123 countries, including Russia and China, voted in favor, while 52 countries, including Armenia, the UK, Germany, France, and Ukraine, abstained.