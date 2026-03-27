https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/trump-says-us-operation-in-venezuela-yielded-5-fold-return-1123904004.html
Trump Says US Raid on Venezuela Yielded Five-Fold Profit
Trump Says US Raid on Venezuela Yielded Five-Fold Profit
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said that the operation in Venezuela proved financially beneficial for the United States.
2026-03-27T07:12+0000
2026-03-27T07:12+0000
2026-03-27T12:45+0000
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"We had 100 million barrels of oil in the first week. We more than paid for the entire attack. In fact, we made probably four or five times more than the cost of that attack," Trump told the Fox News broadcaster on Thursday. The United States is taking "hundreds of millions of barrels of oil from Venezuela," he said. In early January, the United States launched an attack on Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The presidential couple was flown to New York to face trial for their alleged involvement in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US. On Thursday, the second court hearing took place in New York. According to a Sputnik correspondent, Maduro appeared noticeably thinner, he was dressed in a loose olive prison uniform in the courtroom, without handcuffs but wearing shackles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/maduro-asks-us-court-to-dismiss-indictment-against-him-1123699753.html
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us operation in venezuela, us president donald trump, financially beneficial for the united states, operation in venezuela
us operation in venezuela, us president donald trump, financially beneficial for the united states, operation in venezuela
Trump Says US Raid on Venezuela Yielded Five-Fold Profit
07:12 GMT 27.03.2026 (Updated: 12:45 GMT 27.03.2026)
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that the operation in Venezuela proved financially beneficial for the United States.
"We had 100 million barrels of oil in the first week. We more than paid for the entire attack. In fact, we made probably four or five times more than the cost of that attack," Trump told the Fox News broadcaster on Thursday.
The United States is taking "hundreds of millions of barrels of oil from Venezuela," he said.
"And we are giving them a lot and we are keeping a lot," the US leader said.
In early January, the United States launched an attack on Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The presidential couple was flown to New York to face trial for their alleged involvement in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US.
On Thursday, the second court hearing took place in New York. According to a Sputnik correspondent, Maduro
appeared noticeably thinner, he was dressed in a loose olive prison uniform in the courtroom, without handcuffs but wearing shackles.