https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/venezuelan-diplomats-say-kicked-off-talks-with-us-state-department-in-washington-1123903767.html

Venezuelan Diplomats Arrive in Washington for Talks with US State Department

Venezuelan Diplomats Arrive in Washington for Talks with US State Department

Sputnik International

Venezuela's diplomatic delegation has launched a working visit to Washington, completing its initial meetings with US State Department counterparts, Oliver Blanco, Venezuela's vice minister of Foreign Affairs for North America and Europe, said.

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2026-03-27T07:07+0000

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"We are in Washington representing Acting President Delcy Rodriguez and the Venezuelan people, at this new phase of bolstering bilateral ties between the United States and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," Blanco said on X on Thursday. The delegation has already met with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, US Senior Bureau Official for Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael Kozak and US Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Caleb Orr to "explore opportunities for strengthening bilateral relations in the interests of both nations' peoples," Blanco said. Further engagements with US officials will continue in the coming days, he added. The Venezuelan delegation also features Felix Plasencia, charge d'affaires to the US, who echoed Blanco's remarks. He noted that Blanco's trip aims to reestablish Venezuela's diplomatic presence in Washington and address key concerns for Venezuelan citizens. The visit unfolds amid a gradual restoration of contacts between Caracas and Washington. Previously, both sides expressed commitment to pursuing mutually beneficial cooperation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260307/us-officially-recognizes-current-government-of-venezuela---trump-1123785082.html

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venezuelan diplomats, working visit to washington, venezuela's vice minister of foreign affairs for north america and europe, completing its initial meetings