https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/why-israels-military-struggles-to-fill-a-15000-soldier-shortfall-1123905987.html

Why Israel’s Military Struggles to Fill a 15,000 Soldier Shortfall

Why Israel’s Military Struggles to Fill a 15,000 Soldier Shortfall

Sputnik International

It’s all about “Israel's insistence that it's going to expand its combat efforts into Lebanon and perhaps other areas, as well as the rising level of violence in the West Bank," political analyst Ori Goldberg tells Sputnik.

2026-03-27T13:42+0000

2026-03-27T13:42+0000

2026-03-27T14:44+0000

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It’s all about “Israel's insistence that it's going to expand its combat efforts into Lebanon and perhaps other areas, as well as the rising level of violence in the West Bank, which necessitates military attention,” independent political analyst Dr. Ori Goldberg tells Sputnik.Politically Motivated Matter Zamir is hammering it home to Netanyahu that he refuses to be left holding the bag on his own—and that he is firmly making this the political echelon’s responsibility, the analyst stressed.The general is saying it loud and clear that he’s “not going to be held responsible for the failures that began on October 7th, 2023 and are reaching all the way up to this [US-Israeli] war with Iran,” Goldberg stresses.No Effect on US Ground Op Whether the 15,000-soldier gap would affect a possible US ground operation against Iran is irrelevant, the analyst argues, because “Israel doesn't plan to take part and expects the United States [will] bear the brunt of most of the operation.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/idf-to-start-monitoring-soldiers-social-media-for-sensitive-information---reports-1123176513.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/idf-says-general-staff-approved-plans-for-ground-operations-in-lebanon-1123878952.html

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politically contentious issue, west bank violence, israel's 15,000-soldier gap, us-israeli] war with iran, possible us ground operation against iran