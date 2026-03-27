https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/why-israels-military-struggles-to-fill-a-15000-soldier-shortfall-1123905987.html
Why Israel’s Military Struggles to Fill a 15,000 Soldier Shortfall
Why Israel’s Military Struggles to Fill a 15,000 Soldier Shortfall
Sputnik International
It’s all about “Israel's insistence that it's going to expand its combat efforts into Lebanon and perhaps other areas, as well as the rising level of violence in the West Bank," political analyst Ori Goldberg tells Sputnik.
2026-03-27T13:42+0000
2026-03-27T13:42+0000
2026-03-27T14:44+0000
analysis
us
israel
iran
israel defense forces (idf)
shortage
lebanon
ground operation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/1b/1123905827_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_96b5791dd491bea633558d1478415d17.jpg
It’s all about “Israel's insistence that it's going to expand its combat efforts into Lebanon and perhaps other areas, as well as the rising level of violence in the West Bank, which necessitates military attention,” independent political analyst Dr. Ori Goldberg tells Sputnik.Politically Motivated Matter Zamir is hammering it home to Netanyahu that he refuses to be left holding the bag on his own—and that he is firmly making this the political echelon’s responsibility, the analyst stressed.The general is saying it loud and clear that he’s “not going to be held responsible for the failures that began on October 7th, 2023 and are reaching all the way up to this [US-Israeli] war with Iran,” Goldberg stresses.No Effect on US Ground Op Whether the 15,000-soldier gap would affect a possible US ground operation against Iran is irrelevant, the analyst argues, because “Israel doesn't plan to take part and expects the United States [will] bear the brunt of most of the operation.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/idf-to-start-monitoring-soldiers-social-media-for-sensitive-information---reports-1123176513.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/idf-says-general-staff-approved-plans-for-ground-operations-in-lebanon-1123878952.html
israel
iran
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/1b/1123905827_131:0:2862:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b30486b1207d72648554c7d675136764.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
politically contentious issue, west bank violence, israel's 15,000-soldier gap, us-israeli] war with iran, possible us ground operation against iran
politically contentious issue, west bank violence, israel's 15,000-soldier gap, us-israeli] war with iran, possible us ground operation against iran
Why Israel’s Military Struggles to Fill a 15,000 Soldier Shortfall
13:42 GMT 27.03.2026 (Updated: 14:44 GMT 27.03.2026)
With a possible US ground operation against Iran expected on the horizon, the Israeli military is scrambling to tackle a shortage of roughly 15,000 soldiers as Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir warns the IDF could collapse without immediate action.
It’s all about “Israel's insistence that it's going to expand its combat efforts into Lebanon and perhaps other areas, as well as the rising level of violence in the West Bank, which necessitates military attention,” independent political analyst Dr. Ori Goldberg tells Sputnik.
Politically Motivated Matter
“It's a political decision related to a law to conscript ultra-orthodox Yeshiva students, which is a politically contentious issue regardless of Israeli plans for expansion or the extension of violence. That's the main reason why General Zamir is highlighting this issue right now,” Goldberg notes.
26 November 2025, 14:27 GMT
Zamir is hammering it home to Netanyahu that he refuses to be left holding the bag on his own—and that he is firmly making this the political echelon’s responsibility, the analyst stressed.
The general is saying it loud and clear that he’s “not going to be held responsible for the failures that began on October 7th, 2023 and are reaching all the way up to this [US-Israeli] war with Iran,” Goldberg stresses.
No Effect on US Ground Op
Whether the 15,000-soldier gap would affect a possible US ground operation against Iran is irrelevant, the analyst argues, because “Israel doesn't plan to take part and expects the United States [will] bear the brunt of most of the operation.”
“I don't think Washington can realistically conduct such an operation anyway, regardless of Israeli troops [because] I think the Iranians will eat them alive,” Goldberg concludes.