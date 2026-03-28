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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/countries-attacking-irans-nuclear-facilities-undermine-non-proliferation-treaty--russian-mfa-spox-1123912076.html
Countries Attacking Iran's Nuclear Facilities Undermine Non-Proliferation Treaty — Russian MFA Spox
Countries Attacking Iran's Nuclear Facilities Undermine Non-Proliferation Treaty — Russian MFA Spox
Sputnik International
Countries attacking peaceful nuclear facilities in Iran are undermining the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the IAEA's verification mechanisms, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
2026-03-28T12:42+0000
2026-03-28T12:42+0000
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"The drama of the situation is aggravated by the fact that countries attacking peaceful nuclear facilities in Iran are effectively undermining the NPT, the IAEA's verification mechanisms, nuclear and physical security conventions, as well as the agency's relevant regulations," Zakharova said in a statement on the ministry's website.Russia hopes that the IAEA will convey to the aggressors the need to cease their atrocities in Iran, Zakharova said.The attacks on the complex in Khondab, the factory in Ardakan, and the shelling near the Bushehr nuclear power plant deserve strong condemnation from the international community, Zakharova stated, commenting on the attacks on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities."The aggressors continue to raise the stakes in their war in the Middle East, ignoring all associated risks, including the danger of widespread radioactive contamination," Zakharova said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/russia-urges-parties-to-iran-conflict-to-avoid-attacks-on-bushehr-nuclear-plant---rosatom-1123857622.html
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countries attacking peaceful nuclear facilities in iran, nuclear weapons (npt), iaea's verification mechanisms, non-proliferation treaty
countries attacking peaceful nuclear facilities in iran, nuclear weapons (npt), iaea's verification mechanisms, non-proliferation treaty

Countries Attacking Iran's Nuclear Facilities Undermine Non-Proliferation Treaty — Russian MFA Spox

12:42 GMT 28.03.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiAn Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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Countries attacking peaceful nuclear facilities in Iran are undermining the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) verification mechanisms, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"The drama of the situation is aggravated by the fact that countries attacking peaceful nuclear facilities in Iran are effectively undermining the NPT, the IAEA's verification mechanisms, nuclear and physical security conventions, as well as the agency's relevant regulations," Zakharova said in a statement on the ministry's website.
"Carefully crafted and internationally agreed solutions are not taken seriously by these states and can be discarded at any moment in favor of their selfish interests and geopolitical considerations," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added.
Russia hopes that the IAEA will convey to the aggressors the need to cease their atrocities in Iran, Zakharova said.
The attacks on the complex in Khondab, the factory in Ardakan, and the shelling near the Bushehr nuclear power plant deserve strong condemnation from the international community, Zakharova stated, commenting on the attacks on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities.
"The aggressors continue to raise the stakes in their war in the Middle East, ignoring all associated risks, including the danger of widespread radioactive contamination," Zakharova said.
A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2026
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Russia Urges Parties to Iran Conflict to Avoid Attacks on Bushehr Nuclear Plant - Rosatom
19 March, 11:43 GMT
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