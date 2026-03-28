https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/exclusive-idf-vet-turned-war-critic-explains-why-israels-military-is-on-the-brink-of-collapse-1123912923.html

EXCLUSIVE: IDF Vet-Turned War Critic Explains Why Israel’s Military is on the Brink of Collapse

EXCLUSIVE: IDF Vet-Turned War Critic Explains Why Israel’s Military is on the Brink of Collapse

Sputnik International

Israel has been fighting a multi-front war since 2023, with the backbone of its forces “based on its reserve battalions, on people that are civilians and that are called by the army to serve,” former IDF officer Guy Poran told Sputnik, commenting on a top general’s warning that the IDF risks “collapsing in on itself” from operational strain.

2026-03-28T16:35+0000

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Many soldiers have businesses that are falling apart, problems with family life, etc.Compounding the crisis are the exemptions to service that the Netanyahu government has given to members of the Ultra-Orthodox community. This has created “a big conflict” in Israeli society, according to Poran.On top of that, there is the growing realization in society that these conflicts are “political,” and not existential, in nature, Poran says.In contrast to the wars of 1967 and 1973, which most saw “as wars that were absolutely necessary,” the wars since 2023, initially met with enthusiasm, now face skepticism – from the sense that the “destruction of Gaza” was not carried out for security reasons, from the government’s rejections of a ceasefire to bring hostages home, etc.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/why-israels-military-struggles-to-fill-a-15000-soldier-shortfall-1123905987.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/iran-mobilizing-over-1-million-troops-amid-escalation--reports-1123903167.html

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