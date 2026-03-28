https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/exclusive-idf-vet-turned-war-critic-explains-why-israels-military-is-on-the-brink-of-collapse-1123912923.html
EXCLUSIVE: IDF Vet-Turned War Critic Explains Why Israel’s Military is on the Brink of Collapse
EXCLUSIVE: IDF Vet-Turned War Critic Explains Why Israel’s Military is on the Brink of Collapse
Sputnik International
Israel has been fighting a multi-front war since 2023, with the backbone of its forces “based on its reserve battalions, on people that are civilians and that are called by the army to serve,” former IDF officer Guy Poran told Sputnik, commenting on a top general’s warning that the IDF risks “collapsing in on itself” from operational strain.
2026-03-28T16:35+0000
2026-03-28T16:35+0000
2026-03-28T16:35+0000
analysis
benjamin netanyahu
middle east
israel
lebanon
west bank
israel defense forces (idf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/08/1122574028_0:306:3072:2034_1920x0_80_0_0_3533b82e95287e284387536df1028160.jpg
Many soldiers have businesses that are falling apart, problems with family life, etc.Compounding the crisis are the exemptions to service that the Netanyahu government has given to members of the Ultra-Orthodox community. This has created “a big conflict” in Israeli society, according to Poran.On top of that, there is the growing realization in society that these conflicts are “political,” and not existential, in nature, Poran says.In contrast to the wars of 1967 and 1973, which most saw “as wars that were absolutely necessary,” the wars since 2023, initially met with enthusiasm, now face skepticism – from the sense that the “destruction of Gaza” was not carried out for security reasons, from the government’s rejections of a ceasefire to bring hostages home, etc.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/why-israels-military-struggles-to-fill-a-15000-soldier-shortfall-1123905987.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/iran-mobilizing-over-1-million-troops-amid-escalation--reports-1123903167.html
israel
lebanon
west bank
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/08/1122574028_221:0:2952:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d08a14db5d0e6d1bffb026a56b751d6e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
why does israel face troop shortages, does israel have enough troops
why does israel face troop shortages, does israel have enough troops
EXCLUSIVE: IDF Vet-Turned War Critic Explains Why Israel’s Military is on the Brink of Collapse
Israel has been fighting a multi-front war since 2023, with the backbone of its forces “based on its reserve battalions, on people that are civilians and that are called by the army to serve,” former IDF officer Guy Poran told Sputnik, commenting on a top general’s warning that the IDF risks “collapsing in on itself” from operational strain.
“Under normal circumstances, they serve 30 days or 45 days a year. Now, because of the war in Gaza” and other conflicts Israel has found itself in, “many of those reserve battalions, the fighting units of the IDF, have been called up for hundreds of days,” Poran, an ex-IAF helicopter pilot-turned peace activist, explained.
Many soldiers have businesses that are falling apart, problems with family life, etc.
Compounding the crisis are the exemptions to service that the Netanyahu government has given to members of the Ultra-Orthodox community. This has created “a big conflict” in Israeli society, according to Poran.
“And this during the time that the army has clearly said that it requires something like 15,000 more soldiers just to be able to do the missions that it has” in Gaza, Lebanon (for which a whopping five divisions have been mobilized), the West Bank, etc.
On top of that, there is the growing realization in society that these conflicts are “political,” and not existential, in nature, Poran says.
In contrast to the wars of 1967 and 1973, which most saw “as wars that were absolutely necessary,” the wars since 2023, initially met with enthusiasm, now face skepticism – from the sense that the “destruction of Gaza” was not carried out for security reasons, from the government’s rejections of a ceasefire to bring hostages home, etc.
Today, amid the latest regional escalation, “more and more people are asking whether those [wars] are necessary, whether [they] are conducted in a good way, whether there are political things involved,” like excuses about “security” amid looming elections in October, Poran summed up.