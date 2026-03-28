https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/iran-attacks-us-navy-support-ship-in-port-of-salalah-in-oman---military-command-1123912381.html
Iran Attacks US Navy Support Ship in Port of Salalah in Oman - Military Command
Iran Attacks US Navy Support Ship in Port of Salalah in Oman - Military Command
Sputnik International
The Iranian armed forces attacked a US Navy support ship in the port of Salalah in Oman at a distance of more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the coast of the Islamic Republic, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said on Saturday.
2026-03-28T14:45+0000
2026-03-28T14:45+0000
2026-03-28T14:45+0000
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"Early this morning, on March 28, 2026, a support ship for the US aggressor army ... in the port of Salalah in the state of Oman became the target of an attack by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Zolfaghari was quoted by Iranian state-run broadcaster IRIB. He also said that the number of US refueling aircraft destroyed in the attack on the US military base Prince Sultan in Saudi Arabia has increased to two. Earlier in the day, Zolfaghari said that the Iranian armed forces had destroyed one tanker aircraft and damaged three more aircraft as a result of a strike on the US Prince Sultan military base. The Iranian army said on Saturday that it had attacked an ELTA radar in the port of Haifa in northern Israel and fuel storage facilities at Ben Gurion airport with drones.Iran has been striking Israeli territory and US military targets in the Middle East in response to a joint military operation launched by the United States and Israel on February 28. The first day of military action saw Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed and a girls’ school in southern Iran bombed. Iran puts the death toll at over 1,300.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/iranian-strike-hits-us-air-base-in-saudi-arabia-at-least-10-troops-injured--reports-1123910281.html
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iranian armed forces, iran attacks us navy support ship, port of salalah in oman, military command
iranian armed forces, iran attacks us navy support ship, port of salalah in oman, military command
Iran Attacks US Navy Support Ship in Port of Salalah in Oman - Military Command
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iranian armed forces attacked a US Navy support ship in the port of Salalah in Oman at a distance of more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the coast of the Islamic Republic, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said on Saturday.
"Early this morning, on March 28, 2026, a support ship for the US aggressor army ... in the port of Salalah in the state of Oman became the target of an attack by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Zolfaghari was quoted by Iranian state-run broadcaster IRIB.
He also said that the number of US refueling aircraft destroyed in the attack on the US military base Prince Sultan in Saudi Arabia has increased to two.
Earlier in the day, Zolfaghari said that the Iranian armed forces had destroyed one tanker aircraft and damaged three more aircraft as a result of a strike on the US Prince Sultan military base.
The Iranian army said on Saturday that it had attacked an ELTA radar in the port of Haifa in northern Israel and fuel storage facilities at Ben Gurion airport with drones.
"Early this morning, the targets of the devastating strikes by the drones of the Islamic Republic of Iran's army were the strategic electronic warfare center and the ELTA radar of the Zionist regime's aerospace complex in the port of Haifa, as well as fuel storage facilities at the Ben Gurion airbase," the statement read, as quoted by the Iranian state-run broadcaster.
Iran has been striking Israeli territory and US military targets in the Middle East in response to a joint military operation launched by the United States and Israel
on February 28. The first day of military action saw Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed and a girls’ school in southern Iran bombed. Iran puts the death toll at over 1,300.