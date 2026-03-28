https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/trump-eyes-stripping-article-5-rights-from-nato-states-with-low-defense-spending---reports-1123911942.html

Trump Eyes Stripping Article 5 Rights From NATO States With Low Defense Spending - Reports

Trump Eyes Stripping Article 5 Rights From NATO States With Low Defense Spending - Reports

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of depriving NATO member countries that are unable to bring their defense spending up to the required 5% of the right to use the fifth article of the alliance's charter, The Telegraph newspaper reported.

2026-03-28T11:47+0000

2026-03-28T11:47+0000

2026-03-28T11:47+0000

world

donald trump

washington

nato

brussels

article 5

nato spending

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1c/1122502905_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e052b1835390534b34b018054affc6b9.jpg

Trump has previously admitted that Washington could stop supporting NATO due to the actions of the alliance. According to the proposals that Trump is considering, NATO allies that do not meet the new targets of defense spending may be barred from making decisions on expanding joint missions and activating the fifth article of the NATO Charter on collective defense, the media reported on Friday. US officials actively promoted this model in several meetings, the sources said, however, according to other sources, this idea was not officially discussed at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Trump has repeatedly accused Europe of not doing enough to defend itself. He criticized the European allies for spending too little on defense and demanded they increase spending to 5% of GDP. In June 2025, at the NATO summit in The Hague, the allies agreed to raise their defense spending to 3.5% of GDP, with another 1.5% to be allocated to related areas, such as cybersecurity and crucial road infrastructure.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/trump-says-iran-operation-was-test-for-nato-warns-us-will-remember-alliances-actions-1123901489.html

washington

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us president donald trump, nato member countries, defense spending, article 5 rights