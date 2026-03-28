https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/trump-eyes-stripping-article-5-rights-from-nato-states-with-low-defense-spending---reports-1123911942.html
Trump Eyes Stripping Article 5 Rights From NATO States With Low Defense Spending - Reports
Trump Eyes Stripping Article 5 Rights From NATO States With Low Defense Spending - Reports
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of depriving NATO member countries that are unable to bring their defense spending up to the required 5% of the right to use the fifth article of the alliance's charter, The Telegraph newspaper reported.
2026-03-28T11:47+0000
2026-03-28T11:47+0000
2026-03-28T11:47+0000
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Trump has previously admitted that Washington could stop supporting NATO due to the actions of the alliance. According to the proposals that Trump is considering, NATO allies that do not meet the new targets of defense spending may be barred from making decisions on expanding joint missions and activating the fifth article of the NATO Charter on collective defense, the media reported on Friday. US officials actively promoted this model in several meetings, the sources said, however, according to other sources, this idea was not officially discussed at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Trump has repeatedly accused Europe of not doing enough to defend itself. He criticized the European allies for spending too little on defense and demanded they increase spending to 5% of GDP. In June 2025, at the NATO summit in The Hague, the allies agreed to raise their defense spending to 3.5% of GDP, with another 1.5% to be allocated to related areas, such as cybersecurity and crucial road infrastructure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/trump-says-iran-operation-was-test-for-nato-warns-us-will-remember-alliances-actions-1123901489.html
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us president donald trump, nato member countries, defense spending, article 5 rights
us president donald trump, nato member countries, defense spending, article 5 rights
Trump Eyes Stripping Article 5 Rights From NATO States With Low Defense Spending - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of depriving NATO member countries that are unable to bring their defense spending up to the required 5% of the right to use the fifth article of the alliance's charter, media reported.
Trump has previously admitted that Washington could stop supporting NATO due to the actions of the alliance.
According to the proposals that Trump is considering, NATO allies that do not meet the new targets of defense spending may be barred from making decisions on expanding joint missions and activating the fifth article of the NATO Charter
on collective defense, the media reported on Friday.
US officials actively promoted this model in several meetings, the sources said, however, according to other sources, this idea was not officially discussed at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
Trump has repeatedly accused Europe of not doing enough to defend itself. He criticized the European allies for spending too little on defense and demanded they increase spending to 5% of GDP. In June 2025, at the NATO summit in The Hague, the allies agreed to raise their defense spending to 3.5% of GDP, with another 1.5% to be allocated to related areas, such as cybersecurity and crucial road infrastructure.