https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/yemens-houthis-launch-missile-attack-on-targets-in-israel---statement-1123911655.html
Yemen's Houthis Launch Missile Attack on Targets in Israel - Statement
Yemen's Houthis Launch Missile Attack on Targets in Israel - Statement
Sputnik International
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said on Saturday that it had launched a missile attack on targets in Israel in support of Iran, which is being attacked by the United States and Israel.
2026-03-28T08:21+0000
2026-03-28T08:21+0000
2026-03-28T08:33+0000
us-israel war on iran
middle east
israel
yemen
palestine
houthis
iran
ballistic missiles
ballistic missile
missile strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/07/1118852300_0:42:800:492_1920x0_80_0_0_21fffc3b40de9951e0c4d5844fa36ffd.jpg
"The Yemeni armed forces launched ballistic missiles at important Israeli military targets in the south of occupied Palestine," the statement read. This is the first strike by the Houthis since the beginning of the current escalation in the Persian Gulf.The Houthis movement, supported by Tehran and the Lebanese movement "Hezbollah," is considered one of Iran's key regional allies in the Persian Gulf due to Yemen's strategic geographic location. Supporters of the Houthis have the capability to control the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and disrupt shipping. Previously, the Houthis imposed a ban on vessels linked to Israel or countries providing military support to it, stating that these actions were taken in solidarity with the Gaza Strip.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/houthis-launch-hypersonic-missile-at-tel-aviv-drones-strike-eilat-1122884456.html
israel
yemen
palestine
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/07/1118852300_45:0:756:533_1920x0_80_0_0_246f1b3ba1d1673f0e323721a39d5dd3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
yemen's ansar allah movement, launched a missile attack, targets in israel in support of iran
yemen's ansar allah movement, launched a missile attack, targets in israel in support of iran
Yemen's Houthis Launch Missile Attack on Targets in Israel - Statement
08:21 GMT 28.03.2026 (Updated: 08:33 GMT 28.03.2026)
DUBAI (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said on Saturday that it had launched a missile attack on targets in Israel in support of Iran, which is being attacked by the United States and Israel.
"The Yemeni armed forces launched ballistic missiles at important Israeli military
targets in the south of occupied Palestine," the statement read.
This is the first strike by the Houthis since the beginning of the current escalation in the Persian Gulf.
The Houthis movement, supported by Tehran and the Lebanese movement "Hezbollah," is considered one of Iran's key regional allies in the Persian Gulf due to Yemen's strategic geographic location. Supporters of the Houthis have the capability to control the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and disrupt shipping. Previously, the Houthis imposed a ban on vessels linked to Israel or countries providing military support to it, stating that these actions were taken in solidarity with the Gaza Strip.
29 September 2025, 09:05 GMT