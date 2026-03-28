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Yemen's Houthis Launch Missile Attack on Targets in Israel - Statement
Yemen's Houthis Launch Missile Attack on Targets in Israel - Statement
Sputnik International
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said on Saturday that it had launched a missile attack on targets in Israel in support of Iran, which is being attacked by the United States and Israel.
2026-03-28T08:21+0000
2026-03-28T08:33+0000
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"The Yemeni armed forces launched ballistic missiles at important Israeli military targets in the south of occupied Palestine," the statement read. This is the first strike by the Houthis since the beginning of the current escalation in the Persian Gulf.The Houthis movement, supported by Tehran and the Lebanese movement "Hezbollah," is considered one of Iran's key regional allies in the Persian Gulf due to Yemen's strategic geographic location. Supporters of the Houthis have the capability to control the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and disrupt shipping. Previously, the Houthis imposed a ban on vessels linked to Israel or countries providing military support to it, stating that these actions were taken in solidarity with the Gaza Strip.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/houthis-launch-hypersonic-missile-at-tel-aviv-drones-strike-eilat-1122884456.html
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yemen's ansar allah movement, launched a missile attack, targets in israel in support of iran
yemen's ansar allah movement, launched a missile attack, targets in israel in support of iran

Yemen's Houthis Launch Missile Attack on Targets in Israel - Statement

08:21 GMT 28.03.2026 (Updated: 08:33 GMT 28.03.2026)
© Photo : Houthi Media OfficeHouthi Media Office screenshot from a video showing a new hypersonic missile system unveiled by the defiant Yemeni militia this week.
Houthi Media Office screenshot from a video showing a new hypersonic missile system unveiled by the defiant Yemeni militia this week. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2026
© Photo : Houthi Media Office
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DUBAI (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said on Saturday that it had launched a missile attack on targets in Israel in support of Iran, which is being attacked by the United States and Israel.
"The Yemeni armed forces launched ballistic missiles at important Israeli military targets in the south of occupied Palestine," the statement read.
This is the first strike by the Houthis since the beginning of the current escalation in the Persian Gulf.
The Houthis movement, supported by Tehran and the Lebanese movement "Hezbollah," is considered one of Iran's key regional allies in the Persian Gulf due to Yemen's strategic geographic location. Supporters of the Houthis have the capability to control the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and disrupt shipping. Previously, the Houthis imposed a ban on vessels linked to Israel or countries providing military support to it, stating that these actions were taken in solidarity with the Gaza Strip.
A Houthi supporter holds a mock missile during a protest marking Jerusalem Day in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 5, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2025
Military
Houthis Launch Hypersonic Missile at Tel Aviv, Drones Strike Eilat
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