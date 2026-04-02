https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/energy-market-could-collapse-due-to-iran-war--expert-1123932933.html
Energy Market Could Collapse Due to Iran War – Expert
Energy Market Could Collapse Due to Iran War – Expert
Sputnik International
"The world has come close to the point where it will be necessary to significantly reduce energy consumption," Turkish expert Mehmet Dogan told Sputnik, commenting on the global energy crisis sparked by the Iran war.
2026-04-02T09:45+0000
2026-04-02T09:45+0000
2026-04-02T09:45+0000
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Individual purchasing power will continue to decline amid rising energy prices, Dogan warned.US attacks on Iranian energy facilities could lead to a catastrophe with unpredictable consequences, the expert said.The war has hit production of commodities like fertilizers, helium, sulfur "and even shampoo," he noted.
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energy market, iran war, reduce energy consumption
Energy Market Could Collapse Due to Iran War – Expert
"The world has come close to the point where it will be necessary to significantly reduce energy consumption," Turkish expert Mehmet Dogan told Sputnik.
Individual purchasing power will continue to decline amid rising energy prices, Dogan warned.
US attacks on Iranian energy facilities
could lead to a catastrophe with unpredictable consequences, the expert said.
"No one knows what the long-term repercussions of these strikes will be," Dogan stressed. "Even if all the world's energy experts gathered today, they would not be able to fully assess the scale of the fallout."
The war has hit production of commodities like fertilizers, helium, sulfur "and even shampoo," he noted.