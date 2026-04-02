https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/energy-market-could-collapse-due-to-iran-war--expert-1123932933.html

Energy Market Could Collapse Due to Iran War – Expert

Energy Market Could Collapse Due to Iran War – Expert

Sputnik International

"The world has come close to the point where it will be necessary to significantly reduce energy consumption," Turkish expert Mehmet Dogan told Sputnik, commenting on the global energy crisis sparked by the Iran war.

2026-04-02T09:45+0000

2026-04-02T09:45+0000

2026-04-02T09:45+0000

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Individual purchasing power will continue to decline amid rising energy prices, Dogan warned.US attacks on Iranian energy facilities could lead to a catastrophe with unpredictable consequences, the expert said.The war has hit production of commodities like fertilizers, helium, sulfur "and even shampoo," he noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/trump-says-considering-withdrawing-us-from-nato-as-it-refused-to-help-with-iran-conflict-1123928348.html

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