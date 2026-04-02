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- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/energy-market-could-collapse-due-to-iran-war--expert-1123932933.html
Energy Market Could Collapse Due to Iran War – Expert
Energy Market Could Collapse Due to Iran War – Expert
Sputnik International
"The world has come close to the point where it will be necessary to significantly reduce energy consumption," Turkish expert Mehmet Dogan told Sputnik, commenting on the global energy crisis sparked by the Iran war.
2026-04-02T09:45+0000
2026-04-02T09:45+0000
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Individual purchasing power will continue to decline amid rising energy prices, Dogan warned.US attacks on Iranian energy facilities could lead to a catastrophe with unpredictable consequences, the expert said.The war has hit production of commodities like fertilizers, helium, sulfur "and even shampoo," he noted.
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energy market, iran war, reduce energy consumption
energy market, iran war, reduce energy consumption

Energy Market Could Collapse Due to Iran War – Expert

09:45 GMT 02.04.2026
© AP PhotoSmoke rises up after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026.
Smoke rises up after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2026
© AP Photo
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"The world has come close to the point where it will be necessary to significantly reduce energy consumption," Turkish expert Mehmet Dogan told Sputnik.
Individual purchasing power will continue to decline amid rising energy prices, Dogan warned.
US attacks on Iranian energy facilities could lead to a catastrophe with unpredictable consequences, the expert said.

"No one knows what the long-term repercussions of these strikes will be," Dogan stressed. "Even if all the world's energy experts gathered today, they would not be able to fully assess the scale of the fallout."

The war has hit production of commodities like fertilizers, helium, sulfur "and even shampoo," he noted.
President Donald Trump gestures during a press conference after the plenary session at the NATO summit in The Hague - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Eyeing US Exit from NATO After Bloc Declines to Assist in Iran Conflict
1 April, 09:25 GMT
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