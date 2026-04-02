https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/ukraine-loses-over-375-soldiers-to-russian-forces-in-past-day---mod-1123933259.html

Ukraine Loses Over 375 Soldiers to Russian Forces in Past Day - MoD

Ukraine Loses Over 375 Soldiers to Russian Forces in Past Day - MoD

Sputnik International

Ukraine lost over 375 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr (Center) battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-04-02T09:52+0000

2026-04-02T09:52+0000

2026-04-02T09:52+0000

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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 375 servicepeople, a tank, 10 armored combat vehicles, and 15 cars," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to over 335 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, over 190 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 185 by Battlegroup Yug, up to 170 by Battlegroup Sever, and up to 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said. The Russian armed forces carried out strikes on energy, transport and port infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian military, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/massive-losses-leave-ukraines-front-lines-thin-and-forces-scattered-1123666182.html

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