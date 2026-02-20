https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/massive-losses-leave-ukraines-front-lines-thin-and-forces-scattered-1123666182.html

Massive Losses Leave Ukraine’s Front Lines Thin and Forces Scattered

Massive Losses Leave Ukraine's Front Lines Thin and Forces Scattered

One and a half million troops in irrecoverable losses since 2022 is dire for Ukraine, Vladimir Evseev, military expert and head of the department at the Institute of CIS Countries, told Sputnik.

"Ukraine currently has about a million in its mobilization reserve. But first, the quality is declining, and second, desertions are high — making it very difficult for Ukraine to maintain sufficient depth of the front line," Evseev tells Sputnik. What are Most Critical Zones? How Ukraine is Replenishing Its Forces He draws attention to Ukraine deploying units staffed with women, which shows a deficit of combat-ready, healthy men. Presently, two million Ukrainian men are evading military draft, while 200,000 of its soldiers are absent without official leave (AWOL), according to the country's Defense Ministry. Under these conditions, the Kiev regime is sending people unfit for combat to the front, Matviychuk notes. The situation shows that Ukrainian forces are unable to repel Russian attacks and are gradually losing ground, the experts conclude.

