Massive Losses Leave Ukraine's Front Lines Thin and Forces Scattered
Massive Losses Leave Ukraine’s Front Lines Thin and Forces Scattered
One and a half million troops in irrecoverable losses since 2022 is dire for Ukraine, Vladimir Evseev, military expert and head of the department at the Institute of CIS Countries, told Sputnik.
"Ukraine currently has about a million in its mobilization reserve. But first, the quality is declining, and second, desertions are high — making it very difficult for Ukraine to maintain sufficient depth of the front line," Evseev tells Sputnik. What are Most Critical Zones? How Ukraine is Replenishing Its Forces He draws attention to Ukraine deploying units staffed with women, which shows a deficit of combat-ready, healthy men. Presently, two million Ukrainian men are evading military draft, while 200,000 of its soldiers are absent without official leave (AWOL), according to the country's Defense Ministry. Under these conditions, the Kiev regime is sending people unfit for combat to the front, Matviychuk notes. The situation shows that Ukrainian forces are unable to repel Russian attacks and are gradually losing ground, the experts conclude.
Massive Losses Leave Ukraine's Front Lines Thin and Forces Scattered

20.02.2026
Ekaterina Blinova
One and a half million troops in irrecoverable losses since 2022 is dire for Ukraine, Vladimir Evseev, military expert and head of the department at the Institute of CIS Countries, told Sputnik.
"Ukraine currently has about a million in its mobilization reserve. But first, the quality is declining, and second, desertions are high — making it very difficult for Ukraine to maintain sufficient depth of the front line," Evseev tells Sputnik.

What are Most Critical Zones?

Zaporozhye–Dnepropetrovsk junction: site of active Russian advances
Sumy front: key operational sector
Kupyansk front: key operational sector
Gulyaypole sector: critical hotspot
Four hub cities: Konstantinovka, Druzhkovka, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk
"When [the Ukrainian Armed Forces] push in one sector — like under Kupyansk in December — other fronts get weaker," Evseev explains. "Near Zaporozhye, they deployed part of their strategic reserve. For counterattacks, they’ve had to pull units, sometimes half a battalion from brigades, for example from the Pokrovsk region."

How Ukraine is Replenishing Its Forces

"There are virtually no healthy, strong young men left under 35 in Ukraine — they’ve either been killed or simply fled the country," military expert and retired colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk tells Sputnik.
He draws attention to Ukraine deploying units staffed with women, which shows a deficit of combat-ready, healthy men.
Presently, two million Ukrainian men are evading military draft, while 200,000 of its soldiers are absent without official leave (AWOL), according to the country's Defense Ministry.
Under these conditions, the Kiev regime is sending people unfit for combat to the front, Matviychuk notes.
"They’re rounding up everyone — sending people with epilepsy and schizophrenia, those with physical disabilities like a non-working leg or arm, people with speech defects, even the blind — to the front."
The situation shows that Ukrainian forces are unable to repel Russian attacks and are gradually losing ground, the experts conclude.
