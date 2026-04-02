https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/us-israeli-assessment-of-irans-military-capabilities-inaccurate---iranian-military-1123931943.html
Iran Says US-Israeli Claims of Its Military Strength Are Wrong
Iran Says US-Israeli Claims of Its Military Strength Are Wrong
Sputnik International
The US and Israeli assessment of Iran's military capabilities is inaccurate, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesman for the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said on Thursday amid claims by US President Donald Trump that Iran no longer posed a threat.
2026-04-02T08:31+0000
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"Your information about Iran's capabilities and military might, as well as our weapons, is incorrect. You do not know anything about our huge strategic potential," Zolfaghari was quoted as saying by the Iranian state-run broadcaster IRIB. The facilities destroyed during the attacks by the US and Israel were "nothing," and the strategic facilities of the defense industry are located in places unknown to Washington, which "it cannot reach," the spokesman added. Zolfaghari also warned that the US and Israel should prepare for more powerful and large-scale strikes than before. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
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us-israeli assessment, iran's military capabilities, us president donald trump, iranian military command
us-israeli assessment, iran's military capabilities, us president donald trump, iranian military command
Iran Says US-Israeli Claims of Its Military Strength Are Wrong
08:31 GMT 02.04.2026 (Updated: 09:06 GMT 02.04.2026)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The US and Israeli assessment of Iran's military capabilities is inaccurate, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesman for the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said on Thursday amid claims by US President Donald Trump that Iran no longer posed a threat.
"Your information about Iran's capabilities and military might, as well as our weapons, is incorrect. You do not know anything about our huge strategic potential," Zolfaghari was quoted as saying by the Iranian state-run broadcaster IRIB.
The facilities destroyed during the attacks by the US and Israel were "nothing," and the strategic facilities of the defense industry are located in places unknown to Washington, which "it cannot reach," the spokesman added.
Zolfaghari also warned that the US and Israel should prepare for more powerful and large-scale strikes than before.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran
, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.