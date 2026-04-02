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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/us-israeli-assessment-of-irans-military-capabilities-inaccurate---iranian-military-1123931943.html
Iran Says US-Israeli Claims of Its Military Strength Are Wrong
Iran Says US-Israeli Claims of Its Military Strength Are Wrong
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The US and Israeli assessment of Iran's military capabilities is inaccurate, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesman for the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said on Thursday amid claims by US President Donald Trump that Iran no longer posed a threat.
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"Your information about Iran's capabilities and military might, as well as our weapons, is incorrect. You do not know anything about our huge strategic potential," Zolfaghari was quoted as saying by the Iranian state-run broadcaster IRIB. The facilities destroyed during the attacks by the US and Israel were "nothing," and the strategic facilities of the defense industry are located in places unknown to Washington, which "it cannot reach," the spokesman added. Zolfaghari also warned that the US and Israel should prepare for more powerful and large-scale strikes than before. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
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Iran Says US-Israeli Claims of Its Military Strength Are Wrong

08:31 GMT 02.04.2026 (Updated: 09:06 GMT 02.04.2026)
© Photo : Iranian Defense MinistryArman missile system with Sayyad-3 missiles in an Iranian Defense Ministry handout photo during an unveiling ceremony somewhere in Iran on February 17, 2024.
Arman missile system with Sayyad-3 missiles in an Iranian Defense Ministry handout photo during an unveiling ceremony somewhere in Iran on February 17, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2026
© Photo : Iranian Defense Ministry
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The US and Israeli assessment of Iran's military capabilities is inaccurate, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesman for the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said on Thursday amid claims by US President Donald Trump that Iran no longer posed a threat.
"Your information about Iran's capabilities and military might, as well as our weapons, is incorrect. You do not know anything about our huge strategic potential," Zolfaghari was quoted as saying by the Iranian state-run broadcaster IRIB.
The facilities destroyed during the attacks by the US and Israel were "nothing," and the strategic facilities of the defense industry are located in places unknown to Washington, which "it cannot reach," the spokesman added.
Zolfaghari also warned that the US and Israel should prepare for more powerful and large-scale strikes than before.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stands waiting to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for the talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 23, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
No Talks Between US and Iran Are Taking Place – Iran's FM
31 March, 18:59 GMT
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