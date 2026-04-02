https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/us-israeli-assessment-of-irans-military-capabilities-inaccurate---iranian-military-1123931943.html

Iran Says US-Israeli Claims of Its Military Strength Are Wrong

Iran Says US-Israeli Claims of Its Military Strength Are Wrong

Sputnik International

The US and Israeli assessment of Iran's military capabilities is inaccurate, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesman for the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said on Thursday amid claims by US President Donald Trump that Iran no longer posed a threat.

2026-04-02T08:31+0000

2026-04-02T08:31+0000

2026-04-02T09:06+0000

us-israel war on iran

middle east

iran

israel

donald trump

washington

us

army

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/05/1119648140_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_fe4f1d71976ef1da57e4ed1b4b64fa9d.jpg

"Your information about Iran's capabilities and military might, as well as our weapons, is incorrect. You do not know anything about our huge strategic potential," Zolfaghari was quoted as saying by the Iranian state-run broadcaster IRIB. The facilities destroyed during the attacks by the US and Israel were "nothing," and the strategic facilities of the defense industry are located in places unknown to Washington, which "it cannot reach," the spokesman added. Zolfaghari also warned that the US and Israel should prepare for more powerful and large-scale strikes than before. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/no-talks-between-us-and-iran-are-taking-place-irans-fm-1123926926.html

iran

israel

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-israeli assessment, iran's military capabilities, us president donald trump, iranian military command