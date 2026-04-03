https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/hegseths-pentagon-purge-designed-to-prevent-a-mutiny-karen-kwiatkowski-1123939003.html
Hegseth’s Pentagon Purge Designed to Prevent a Mutiny: Karen Kwiatkowski
Hegseth’s Pentagon Purge Designed to Prevent a Mutiny: Karen Kwiatkowski
Sputnik International
The secretary of war’s dismissal of Army Chief of Staff General Randy George and two other top generals signals intensifying rot in the Department amid the Iran war, former senior DoD insider-turned whistleblower Karen Kwiatkowski says.
2026-04-03T15:23+0000
2026-04-03T15:23+0000
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They see the Iran conflict as an “illegal and unneeded war,” driven by politics, ego and a foreign power (Israel), and understand “the real damage inflicted on US forces and installations” in the Middle East over the past month, the retired Air Force Lt. Col. added.Hegseth’s “poor leadership skills,” disrespect for service members, and “religious invocations for slaughter,” have earned him “several degrees of contempt,” and Kwiatkowski suspects that sentiments of “no confidence and dislike” are “roiling throughout the ranks.”If this affects even 10-20% of the military, that's a serious problem and the Pentagon will no longer have a fighting force it can rely on, no matter how many “yes men generals” are tapped to replace those who have been ousted, Kwiatkowski fears.“Hegseth and the generals recognize there is no trust up or down the chain of command. Hegseth believes he can command that trust through sycophants; the generals very likely prefer a more structural approach of more and better training, and better civilian leadership…which is impossible at this time,” she summed up.
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why did hegseth purge generals, who did hegseth purge, is pentagon in a leadership crisis
why did hegseth purge generals, who did hegseth purge, is pentagon in a leadership crisis
Hegseth’s Pentagon Purge Designed to Prevent a Mutiny: Karen Kwiatkowski
The secretary of war’s dismissal of Army Chief of Staff General Randy George and two other top generals signals intensifying rot in the Department amid the Iran war, former senior DoD insider-turned whistleblower Karen Kwiatkowski says.
General George represented “experience in Army battlefield operations,” while general David Hodne and major general William Greene Jr had “their pulse on the readiness, and more importantly the attitudes and thinking,” of younger soldiers, Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.
They see the Iran conflict as an “illegal and unneeded war,” driven by politics, ego and a foreign power (Israel), and understand “the real damage inflicted on US forces and installations” in the Middle East over the past month, the retired Air Force Lt. Col. added.
Hegseth’s “poor leadership skills,” disrespect for service members, and “religious invocations for slaughter,” have earned him “several degrees of contempt,” and Kwiatkowski suspects that sentiments of “no confidence and dislike” are “roiling throughout the ranks.”
“The reasons for the purges are Hegseth’s fear of organizational and political dissent of the leadership of the military,” stemming from “endless needless wars compounded by command mistakes” by recent administrations, from Covid vax mandates to the Iran crisis.
If this affects even 10-20% of the military, that's a serious problem and the Pentagon will no longer have a fighting force it can rely on, no matter how many “yes men generals” are tapped to replace those who have been ousted, Kwiatkowski fears.
“Hegseth and the generals recognize there is no trust up or down the chain of command. Hegseth believes he can command that trust through sycophants; the generals very likely prefer a more structural approach of more and better training, and better civilian leadership…which is impossible at this time,” she summed up.