https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/hegseths-pentagon-purge-designed-to-prevent-a-mutiny-karen-kwiatkowski-1123939003.html

Hegseth’s Pentagon Purge Designed to Prevent a Mutiny: Karen Kwiatkowski

Hegseth’s Pentagon Purge Designed to Prevent a Mutiny: Karen Kwiatkowski

Sputnik International

The secretary of war’s dismissal of Army Chief of Staff General Randy George and two other top generals signals intensifying rot in the Department amid the Iran war, former senior DoD insider-turned whistleblower Karen Kwiatkowski says.

2026-04-03T15:23+0000

2026-04-03T15:23+0000

2026-04-03T15:23+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

karen kwiatkowski

iran

israel

us department of defense (dod)

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122318198_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_888b05b0087ffb1016fc8737cb4ce8cd.jpg

They see the Iran conflict as an “illegal and unneeded war,” driven by politics, ego and a foreign power (Israel), and understand “the real damage inflicted on US forces and installations” in the Middle East over the past month, the retired Air Force Lt. Col. added.Hegseth’s “poor leadership skills,” disrespect for service members, and “religious invocations for slaughter,” have earned him “several degrees of contempt,” and Kwiatkowski suspects that sentiments of “no confidence and dislike” are “roiling throughout the ranks.”If this affects even 10-20% of the military, that's a serious problem and the Pentagon will no longer have a fighting force it can rely on, no matter how many “yes men generals” are tapped to replace those who have been ousted, Kwiatkowski fears.“Hegseth and the generals recognize there is no trust up or down the chain of command. Hegseth believes he can command that trust through sycophants; the generals very likely prefer a more structural approach of more and better training, and better civilian leadership…which is impossible at this time,” she summed up.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/energy-market-could-collapse-due-to-iran-war--expert-1123932933.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/hormuz-strait-is-a-strategic-bottleneck-us-cant-pry-it-open-with-military-force-expert-1123935104.html

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

why did hegseth purge generals, who did hegseth purge, is pentagon in a leadership crisis