https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/hormuz-strait-is-a-strategic-bottleneck-us-cant-pry-it-open-with-military-force-expert-1123935104.html

Hormuz Strait Is a Strategic Bottleneck, US Can’t Pry It Open With Military Force: Expert

Hormuz Strait Is a Strategic Bottleneck, US Can’t Pry It Open With Military Force: Expert

Sputnik International

It’s effectively impossible for the Pentagon to force the critical waterway open “because Iran has the longest shoreline in the Persian Gulf” and the missile and drone capability to control it, says Ankara-based security analyst Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem.

2026-04-03T09:04+0000

2026-04-03T09:04+0000

2026-04-03T09:04+0000

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middle east

persian gulf

strait of hormuz

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If the US puts boots on the ground, even in some limited areas like Kharg Island or islands near the entrance to Hormuz, holding these territories will very quickly become a nightmare because they “will be exposed to attacks coming from mainland Iran,” Ozertem told Sputnik.In practice, Washington has two options: resolve the crisis through diplomacy, or “defeat” Iran militarily. The latter is easier said than done as “Iran has necessary capabilities to resist,” and is impossible in the short term.If push comes to shove, other countries adjacent to strategic straits, from Indonesia (Strait of Malacca) to Spain and the UK (Ceuta-Gibraltar) could implement similar arrangements.This is one of the unforeseen “side effects” of the US-Israeli operation against Iran, the observer summed up.

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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/iran-almost-finalized-draft-of-new-navigation-regime-in-strait-of-hormuz-1123934416.html

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