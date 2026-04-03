https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/hormuz-strait-is-a-strategic-bottleneck-us-cant-pry-it-open-with-military-force-expert-1123935104.html
Hormuz Strait Is a Strategic Bottleneck, US Can’t Pry It Open With Military Force: Expert
Hormuz Strait Is a Strategic Bottleneck, US Can’t Pry It Open With Military Force: Expert
Sputnik International
It’s effectively impossible for the Pentagon to force the critical waterway open “because Iran has the longest shoreline in the Persian Gulf” and the missile and drone capability to control it, says Ankara-based security analyst Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem.
2026-04-03T09:04+0000
2026-04-03T09:04+0000
2026-04-03T09:04+0000
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If the US puts boots on the ground, even in some limited areas like Kharg Island or islands near the entrance to Hormuz, holding these territories will very quickly become a nightmare because they “will be exposed to attacks coming from mainland Iran,” Ozertem told Sputnik.In practice, Washington has two options: resolve the crisis through diplomacy, or “defeat” Iran militarily. The latter is easier said than done as “Iran has necessary capabilities to resist,” and is impossible in the short term.If push comes to shove, other countries adjacent to strategic straits, from Indonesia (Strait of Malacca) to Spain and the UK (Ceuta-Gibraltar) could implement similar arrangements.This is one of the unforeseen “side effects” of the US-Israeli operation against Iran, the observer summed up.
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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/iran-almost-finalized-draft-of-new-navigation-regime-in-strait-of-hormuz-1123934416.html
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can us open hormuz strait, why can't us open hormuz, what's next for hormuz, can iran control hormuz, does iran control hormuz
can us open hormuz strait, why can't us open hormuz, what's next for hormuz, can iran control hormuz, does iran control hormuz
Hormuz Strait Is a Strategic Bottleneck, US Can’t Pry It Open With Military Force: Expert
It’s effectively impossible for the Pentagon to force the critical waterway open “because Iran has the longest shoreline in the Persian Gulf” and the missile and drone capability to control it, says Ankara-based security analyst Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem.
If the US puts boots on the ground, even in some limited areas like Kharg Island or islands near the entrance to Hormuz, holding these territories will very quickly become a nightmare because they “will be exposed to attacks coming from mainland Iran,” Ozertem told Sputnik.
In practice, Washington has two options: resolve the crisis through diplomacy, or “defeat” Iran militarily. The latter is easier said than done as “Iran has necessary capabilities to resist,” and is impossible in the short term.
Medium term, Iran can set up a “pay-to-pass” zone, perhaps along the lines of the 1936 Montreux regime governing passage through the Turkish Straits, or the Panama or Suez canals. But the arrangement will likely require agreement from the Gulf monarchies, particularly the UAE, Ozertem says.
If push comes to shove, other countries adjacent to strategic straits, from Indonesia (Strait of Malacca) to Spain and the UK (Ceuta-Gibraltar) could implement similar arrangements.
This is one of the unforeseen “side effects” of the US-Israeli operation against Iran, the observer summed up.