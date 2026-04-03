https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/russia-and-turkiye-to-boost-joint-work-on-black-sea-security-1123939177.html

Russia and Turkiye to Boost Joint Work on Black Sea Security

Russia and Turkiye to Boost Joint Work on Black Sea Security

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed on Friday the implementation of joint strategic energy projects between the two countries, the Kremlin said.

2026-04-03T14:55+0000

2026-04-03T14:55+0000

2026-04-03T14:55+0000

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"Further steps to expand Russian-Turkish political, trade, and economic ties were also discussed, in particular the implementation of joint strategic projects in the energy sector," Kremlin said in a statement.They stressed the need for coordinated security measures in the Black Sea amid attempts by the Kiev regime to target gas infrastructure and commercial vessels.Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to Erdogan for his continued readiness to facilitate the relevant negotiation process on Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Friday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/russias-gazprom-says-turk-blue-streams-gas-export-facilities-come-under-new-attacks-1123851155.html

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russia and turkiye, coordination on black sea security, energy projects between the two countrie, russian president vladimir putin and turkish president recep tayyip erdogan