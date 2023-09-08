International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/russia-has-information-on-plans-to-blow-up-black-sea-gas-pipelines-1113207485.html
Russia Has Information on Plans to Blow Up Black Sea Gas Pipelines
Russia Has Information on Plans to Blow Up Black Sea Gas Pipelines
Moscow has information on plans to blow up the TurkStream and Blue Stream, onshore and offshore gas pipelines exporting natural gas from Russia to Turkey via the Black Sea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
2023-09-08T15:06+0000
2023-09-08T15:17+0000
sergey lavrov
turkstream
black sea
russia
turkiye
blue stream
gas pipeline
grain exports
natural gas
russia's special operation in ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106502/86/1065028681_0:50:1000:613_1920x0_80_0_0_c3b216aede16ab6b124cc2f8f429c55c.jpg
"Ships patrolling routes of the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines, have been under attack... [Russian forces] started patrolling these parts of the Black Sea because we have information that there are plans to blow up the pipelines as Nord Stream has been blown up," Lavrov said at an event in the Russian embassy in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka. The minister also addressed the demands for Russia to allow grain exports via the Black Sea, saying that the country would not allow transit through the humanitarian corridors which are being used to carry out attacks on Russian ships, both military and civilian. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday after meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that attacks are being constantly attempted against the Russian ships guarding the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/military-experts-ukraine-used-black-sea-grain-corridor-for-weapons-smuggling-and-terror-attacks-1111972894.html
black sea
russia
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106502/86/1065028681_58:0:942:663_1920x0_80_0_0_5c25158f00c5997ff20bb9142f6d77c0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
blue stream, turkstream, gas pipelines, gas pipeline, natural gas, russian natural gas, russia-turkiye relations, russia-turkiye cooperation, energy cooperation, turkiye-russia relations, turkiye-russia cooperation, gas exports, russian gas exports, gas supplies, russian gas supplies, black sea pipeline, black sea pipelines, blow up pipelines, blow up pipeline, turkiye gas hub
blue stream, turkstream, gas pipelines, gas pipeline, natural gas, russian natural gas, russia-turkiye relations, russia-turkiye cooperation, energy cooperation, turkiye-russia relations, turkiye-russia cooperation, gas exports, russian gas exports, gas supplies, russian gas supplies, black sea pipeline, black sea pipelines, blow up pipelines, blow up pipeline, turkiye gas hub

Russia Has Information on Plans to Blow Up Black Sea Gas Pipelines

15:06 GMT 08.09.2023 (Updated: 15:17 GMT 08.09.2023)
© Photo : turkstream.infoTurkish stream
Turkish stream - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2023
© Photo : turkstream.info
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
DHAKA (Sputnik) - Moscow has information on plans to blow up the TurkStream and Blue Stream, onshore and offshore gas pipelines exporting natural gas from Russia to Turkiye via the Black Sea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"Ships patrolling routes of the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines, have been under attack... [Russian forces] started patrolling these parts of the Black Sea because we have information that there are plans to blow up the pipelines as Nord Stream has been blown up," Lavrov said at an event in the Russian embassy in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka.
The minister also addressed the demands for Russia to allow grain exports via the Black Sea, saying that the country would not allow transit through the humanitarian corridors which are being used to carry out attacks on Russian ships, both military and civilian.
Ammunition abandoned by Ukrainian forces lie on the ground in the street in Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2023
Military
Military Experts: Ukraine Used Black Sea Grain Corridor for Weapons Smuggling and Terror Attacks
18 July, 18:47 GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday after meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that attacks are being constantly attempted against the Russian ships guarding the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала