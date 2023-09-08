https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/russia-has-information-on-plans-to-blow-up-black-sea-gas-pipelines-1113207485.html
Russia Has Information on Plans to Blow Up Black Sea Gas Pipelines
Moscow has information on plans to blow up the TurkStream and Blue Stream, onshore and offshore gas pipelines exporting natural gas from Russia to Turkey via the Black Sea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"Ships patrolling routes of the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines, have been under attack... [Russian forces] started patrolling these parts of the Black Sea because we have information that there are plans to blow up the pipelines as Nord Stream has been blown up," Lavrov said at an event in the Russian embassy in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka. The minister also addressed the demands for Russia to allow grain exports via the Black Sea, saying that the country would not allow transit through the humanitarian corridors which are being used to carry out attacks on Russian ships, both military and civilian. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday after meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that attacks are being constantly attempted against the Russian ships guarding the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines.
15:06 GMT 08.09.2023 (Updated: 15:17 GMT 08.09.2023)
DHAKA (Sputnik) - Moscow has information on plans to blow up the TurkStream and Blue Stream, onshore and offshore gas pipelines exporting natural gas from Russia to Turkiye via the Black Sea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.