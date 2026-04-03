https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/ukraine-loses-2545-soldiers-to-russian-forces-over-past-week---mod-1123936348.html
Ukraine Loses 2,545 Soldiers to Russian Forces Over Past Week - MoD
Ukraine Loses 2,545 Soldiers to Russian Forces Over Past Week - MoD
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost over 2,545 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-04-03T09:44+0000
2026-04-03T09:44+0000
2026-04-03T09:44+0000
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"In total, the enemy lost over 2,545 servicepeople, four tanks, including a US-made Abrams tank, 68 armored combat vehicles, and 106 automobiles in this direction. Ten field artillery pieces and 11 electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to over 1,960 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past week by Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, over 1,535 by Battlegroup Sever, over 1,250 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 1,155 by Battlegroup Yug , and up to 395 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said. At the same time, the Russian armed forces launched a massive retaliatory strike against Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities and the energy facilities that support them overnight, the ministry also said, adding that over the past week, the Russian military have also launched six group retaliatory strikes. Russia's Black Sea Fleet units destroyed a Ukrainian naval drone and an autonomous underwater vehicle in the Black Sea over past week, the ministry added. Russian air defense systems have destroyed 2,354 drones, 57 aerial bombs, four Flamingo cruise missiles, three Neptune guided missiles, and three HIMARS missiles over the past week, the ministry also said.
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ukraine loses, russian defense ministry, russia's battlegroup tsentr, russian forces
Ukraine Loses 2,545 Soldiers to Russian Forces Over Past Week - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 2,545 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"In total, the enemy lost over 2,545 servicepeople, four tanks, including a US-made Abrams tank, 68 armored combat vehicles, and 106 automobiles in this direction. Ten field artillery pieces and 11 electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 1,960 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past week by Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, over 1,535 by Battlegroup Sever, over 1,250 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 1,155 by Battlegroup Yug , and up to 395 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
At the same time, the Russian armed forces launched a massive retaliatory strike against Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities and the energy facilities that support them overnight, the ministry also said, adding that over the past week, the Russian military have also launched six group retaliatory strikes.
Russia's Black Sea Fleet units destroyed a Ukrainian naval drone and an autonomous underwater vehicle in the Black Sea over past week, the ministry added.
Russian air defense systems have destroyed 2,354 drones, 57 aerial bombs, four Flamingo cruise missiles, three Neptune guided missiles, and three HIMARS missiles
over the past week, the ministry also said.