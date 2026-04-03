https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/us-needs-to-stop-fighting-iran-not-talk-about-problem-of-strait-of-hormuz---lavrov-1123938304.html
US Needs to Stop Fighting Iran, Not Talk About Problem of Strait of Hormuz - Lavrov
US Needs to Stop Fighting Iran, Not Talk About Problem of Strait of Hormuz - Lavrov
Sputnik International
The United States needs to stop fighting against Iran and not talk about the problem of the blocked Strait of Hormuz, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
2026-04-03T11:51+0000
2026-04-03T11:51+0000
2026-04-03T12:03+0000
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"And when President Trump says, I think he said it the day before yesterday... As soon as we finish the fighting, he explains that almost all the tasks there have been solved... As soon as we end the fighting, shipping in the Strait of Hormuz will resume on a normal basis. But this means that the problem is not that you just need to demand from Iran, you need to stop the fighting, and then the regime of the strait will be restored," Lavrov said at a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Moscow.Russia is in close contact with Iran and the countries of the Persian Gulf to resolve the conflict in the Middle East, Sergey Lavrov said.Bahrain's draft resolution on the Strait of Hormuz, which is being discussed by the UN Security Council, is unlikely to add to chances of a peaceful settlement of the crisis in the Middle East, Lavrov said.The draft resolution contains a clause on defensive measures, but such UN decisions have previously been used for aggressive steps, the minister said."It [the resolution] was probably planned with the best of intentions, but either it is being used to disrupt the still very fragile chances of negotiations, or it is being used to legitimize the aggression against Iran in hindsight," Lavrov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/iran-almost-finalized-draft-of-new-navigation-regime-in-strait-of-hormuz-1123934416.html
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us needs to stop fighting iran, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, blocked strait of hormuz
us needs to stop fighting iran, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, blocked strait of hormuz
US Needs to Stop Fighting Iran, Not Talk About Problem of Strait of Hormuz - Lavrov
11:51 GMT 03.04.2026 (Updated: 12:03 GMT 03.04.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States needs to stop fighting against Iran and not talk about the problem of the blocked Strait of Hormuz, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"And when President Trump says, I think he said it the day before yesterday... As soon as we finish the fighting, he explains that almost all the tasks there have been solved... As soon as we end the fighting, shipping in the Strait of Hormuz will resume on a normal basis. But this means that the problem is not that you just need to demand from Iran, you need to stop the fighting, and then the regime of the strait will be restored," Lavrov said at a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Moscow.
Russia is in close contact with Iran and the countries of the Persian Gulf to resolve the conflict in the Middle East, Sergey Lavrov said.
"We are working in very close contact with our Iranian colleagues. Yesterday I had a telephone conversation with the [Iranian] Foreign Minister Araghchi and of course with our friends from the Persian Gulf states," Lavrov told a press conference following his meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Moscow.
Bahrain's draft resolution on the Strait of Hormuz
, which is being discussed by the UN Security Council, is unlikely to add to chances of a peaceful settlement of the crisis in the Middle East, Lavrov said.
"We can discuss the draft itself, which Bahrain has submitted and which has been discussed for several days in the UN Security Council ... But ... there are a lot of problems ... Of course, such a decision by the Security Council is unlikely to add ... chances of a peaceful settlement," Lavrov said.
The draft resolution contains a clause on defensive measures, but such UN decisions have previously been used for aggressive steps, the minister said.
"It [the resolution] was probably planned with the best of intentions, but either it is being used to disrupt the still very fragile chances of negotiations, or it is being used to legitimize the aggression against Iran in hindsight," Lavrov said.