https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/us-needs-to-stop-fighting-iran-not-talk-about-problem-of-strait-of-hormuz---lavrov-1123938304.html

US Needs to Stop Fighting Iran, Not Talk About Problem of Strait of Hormuz - Lavrov

US Needs to Stop Fighting Iran, Not Talk About Problem of Strait of Hormuz - Lavrov

Sputnik International

The United States needs to stop fighting against Iran and not talk about the problem of the blocked Strait of Hormuz, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

2026-04-03T11:51+0000

2026-04-03T11:51+0000

2026-04-03T12:03+0000

world

sergey lavrov

donald trump

strait of hormuz

bahrain

un security council (unsc)

iran

us

security council

moscow

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/0a/1123800536_0:1:1518:855_1920x0_80_0_0_c596562610266c6cb53df1f697ea80d6.jpg

"And when President Trump says, I think he said it the day before yesterday... As soon as we finish the fighting, he explains that almost all the tasks there have been solved... As soon as we end the fighting, shipping in the Strait of Hormuz will resume on a normal basis. But this means that the problem is not that you just need to demand from Iran, you need to stop the fighting, and then the regime of the strait will be restored," Lavrov said at a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Moscow.Russia is in close contact with Iran and the countries of the Persian Gulf to resolve the conflict in the Middle East, Sergey Lavrov said.Bahrain's draft resolution on the Strait of Hormuz, which is being discussed by the UN Security Council, is unlikely to add to chances of a peaceful settlement of the crisis in the Middle East, Lavrov said.The draft resolution contains a clause on defensive measures, but such UN decisions have previously been used for aggressive steps, the minister said."It [the resolution] was probably planned with the best of intentions, but either it is being used to disrupt the still very fragile chances of negotiations, or it is being used to legitimize the aggression against Iran in hindsight," Lavrov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/iran-almost-finalized-draft-of-new-navigation-regime-in-strait-of-hormuz-1123934416.html

strait of hormuz

bahrain

iran

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us needs to stop fighting iran, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, blocked strait of hormuz