https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/war-is-womens-business-ukraine-forces-women-into-the-meat-grinder-1123938753.html
'War is Women’s Business': Ukraine Forces Women Into the Meat-Grinder
'War is Women’s Business': Ukraine Forces Women Into the Meat-Grinder
Sputnik International
Calls to conscript women into the Ukrainian army are growing – but the reality is that they are already being recruited as contract soldiers, Institute of CIS Countries researcher Alexander Dudchak tells Sputnik.
2026-04-03T13:49+0000
2026-04-03T13:49+0000
2026-04-03T13:49+0000
analysis
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
us
women
europe
conscript
mobilization
military & intelligence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0f/1120892081_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d4c240af58854ae8a3aed20cc67de284.jpg
"The [Ukrainian] regime is carrying out an outright genocide," Dudchak says. "At the behest of the West it is eliminating people deemed 'excess' by those who view Ukraine as their future colony and plan to exploit it."By signing up women they are trying to kill two birds with one stone:It’s telling, the pundit notes, that Ukrainian Territorial Recruitment Centers (TRCs) have no process to release women wrongly called up for military service.What’s Behind the Push to Recruit Women? The Ukrainian regime must continue sending bodies to the front — or risk having the money tap turned off.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/ukrainian-women-to-be-zelenskys-new-cannon-fodder-1114818359.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0f/1120892081_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ec90b9f26138c2bd60ccfd6adf738e6d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine war, mobilization in ukraine, women are being recruited in ukraine, ukrainian female contract soldiers, volozymyr zelensky, ukrainian regime is carrying out genocide, ukrainians
ukraine war, mobilization in ukraine, women are being recruited in ukraine, ukrainian female contract soldiers, volozymyr zelensky, ukrainian regime is carrying out genocide, ukrainians
'War is Women’s Business': Ukraine Forces Women Into the Meat-Grinder
Calls to conscript women into the Ukrainian army are growing – but the reality is that they are already being recruited as contract soldiers, Institute of CIS Countries researcher Alexander Dudchak tells Sputnik.
"The [Ukrainian] regime is carrying out an outright genocide," Dudchak says. "At the behest of the West it is eliminating people deemed 'excess' by those who view Ukraine as their future colony and plan to exploit it."
By signing up women they are trying to kill two birds with one stone:
filling the ranks of the armed forces
reducing the ‘excess’ population
It’s telling, the pundit notes, that Ukrainian Territorial Recruitment Centers (TRCs) have no process to release women wrongly called up for military service.
What’s Behind the Push to Recruit Women?
Ukraine faces shortages in both troop numbers
and quality, with resources running out
Volodymyr Zelensky
has ordered a million more troops to be sent to the trenches this year
The Ukrainian regime struggles to appear ‘combat-ready’ to keep Western money coming in
The Ukrainian regime must continue sending bodies to the front — or risk having the money tap turned off.
8 November 2023, 14:29 GMT