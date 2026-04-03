https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/war-is-womens-business-ukraine-forces-women-into-the-meat-grinder-1123938753.html

'War is Women’s Business': Ukraine Forces Women Into the Meat-Grinder

'War is Women’s Business': Ukraine Forces Women Into the Meat-Grinder

Sputnik International

Calls to conscript women into the Ukrainian army are growing – but the reality is that they are already being recruited as contract soldiers, Institute of CIS Countries researcher Alexander Dudchak tells Sputnik.

2026-04-03T13:49+0000

2026-04-03T13:49+0000

2026-04-03T13:49+0000

analysis

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

us

women

europe

conscript

mobilization

military & intelligence

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"The [Ukrainian] regime is carrying out an outright genocide," Dudchak says. "At the behest of the West it is eliminating people deemed 'excess' by those who view Ukraine as their future colony and plan to exploit it."By signing up women they are trying to kill two birds with one stone:It’s telling, the pundit notes, that Ukrainian Territorial Recruitment Centers (TRCs) have no process to release women wrongly called up for military service.What’s Behind the Push to Recruit Women? The Ukrainian regime must continue sending bodies to the front — or risk having the money tap turned off.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/ukrainian-women-to-be-zelenskys-new-cannon-fodder-1114818359.html

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Ekaterina Blinova

ukraine war, mobilization in ukraine, women are being recruited in ukraine, ukrainian female contract soldiers, volozymyr zelensky, ukrainian regime is carrying out genocide, ukrainians