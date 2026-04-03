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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/war-is-womens-business-ukraine-forces-women-into-the-meat-grinder-1123938753.html
'War is Women’s Business': Ukraine Forces Women Into the Meat-Grinder
'War is Women’s Business': Ukraine Forces Women Into the Meat-Grinder
Sputnik International
Calls to conscript women into the Ukrainian army are growing – but the reality is that they are already being recruited as contract soldiers, Institute of CIS Countries researcher Alexander Dudchak tells Sputnik.
2026-04-03T13:49+0000
2026-04-03T13:49+0000
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"The [Ukrainian] regime is carrying out an outright genocide," Dudchak says. "At the behest of the West it is eliminating people deemed 'excess' by those who view Ukraine as their future colony and plan to exploit it."By signing up women they are trying to kill two birds with one stone:It’s telling, the pundit notes, that Ukrainian Territorial Recruitment Centers (TRCs) have no process to release women wrongly called up for military service.What’s Behind the Push to Recruit Women? The Ukrainian regime must continue sending bodies to the front — or risk having the money tap turned off.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/ukrainian-women-to-be-zelenskys-new-cannon-fodder-1114818359.html
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'War is Women’s Business': Ukraine Forces Women Into the Meat-Grinder

13:49 GMT 03.04.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Tsentr Group of Forces fire a Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Group of Forces fire a Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2026
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Ekaterina Blinova
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Calls to conscript women into the Ukrainian army are growing – but the reality is that they are already being recruited as contract soldiers, Institute of CIS Countries researcher Alexander Dudchak tells Sputnik.
"The [Ukrainian] regime is carrying out an outright genocide," Dudchak says. "At the behest of the West it is eliminating people deemed 'excess' by those who view Ukraine as their future colony and plan to exploit it."
By signing up women they are trying to kill two birds with one stone:
filling the ranks of the armed forces
reducing the ‘excess’ population
It’s telling, the pundit notes, that Ukrainian Territorial Recruitment Centers (TRCs) have no process to release women wrongly called up for military service.

What’s Behind the Push to Recruit Women?

Ukraine faces shortages in both troop numbers and quality, with resources running out
Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered a million more troops to be sent to the trenches this year
The Ukrainian regime struggles to appear ‘combat-ready’ to keep Western money coming in
The Ukrainian regime must continue sending bodies to the front — or risk having the money tap turned off.
A handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Defence ministry press-service on July 2, 2021 shows the Ukrainian female soldiers wearing heels while taking part in the the military parade rehearsal in Kiev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
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8 November 2023, 14:29 GMT
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