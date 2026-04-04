https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/nuclear-risk-rising-daily-amid-bushehr-nuclear-plant-attacks-rosatom-ceo-1123943163.html

Nuclear Risk Rising Daily Amid Bushehr Nuclear Plant Attacks— Rosatom CEO

Nuclear Risk Rising Daily Amid Bushehr Nuclear Plant Attacks— Rosatom CEO

Sputnik International

Provocations around an operating nuclear facility could lead to a regional-scale catastrophe with long-term consequences, said Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev, commenting on the situation around the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

2026-04-04T13:27+0000

2026-04-04T13:27+0000

2026-04-04T14:42+0000

world

rosatom

iran

iran’s bushehr nuclear plant

bushehr npp

bushehr nuclear power plant

alexei likhachev

israel

russia

persian gulf

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"Unfortunately, events are developing according to the most undesirable forecast. As they say, our bad premonitions did not deceive us. In general, the identification of the conflict and the escalation around the Persian Gulf lead to corresponding consequences... Today at about 7:20 a.m. Moscow time [4:20 GMT], a blow was actually struck to the physical protection circuit of the station, and the first death of an employee was recorded," Likhachev told reporters.It remains unclear whether the incident was accidental or a deliberate attack, Rosatom CEO said."Unfortunately, the likelihood of a possible nuclear incident causing damage is only increasing day by day, unfortunately, they are confirmed by the events of today," Likhachev said.Likhachev added the main phase of evacuation of Russian specialists from Iran's Bushehr NPP began on Saturday, about 20 minutes after the strike. The evacuation of 198 personnel is being carried out by bus, with the journey across nearly all of Iran expected to take two-and-a-half to three days, he said.Iran is taking extensive measures to secure the evacuation route for Russian specialists from the NPP, with coordination also underway with Armenian authorities, Rosatom CEO said. The evacuated personnel are expected to depart later from Yerevan airport, he added.Russian President Vladimir Putin is closely monitoring the situation around the Bushehr plant, paying particular attention to the plant's operations and Russian personnel, Likhachev also said.Earlier in the day, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that the Bushehr NPP site came under fire from the United States and Israel, and one of its employees was killed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/russia-urges-parties-to-iran-conflict-to-avoid-attacks-on-bushehr-nuclear-plant---rosatom-1123857622.html

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bushehr nuclear plant attacks, operating nuclear facility, regional-scale catastrophe, rosatom ceo alexey likhachev