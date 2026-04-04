https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/nuclear-risk-rising-daily-amid-bushehr-nuclear-plant-attacks-rosatom-ceo-1123943163.html
Nuclear Risk Rising Daily Amid Bushehr Nuclear Plant Attacks— Rosatom CEO
Nuclear Risk Rising Daily Amid Bushehr Nuclear Plant Attacks— Rosatom CEO
Sputnik International
Provocations around an operating nuclear facility could lead to a regional-scale catastrophe with long-term consequences, said Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev, commenting on the situation around the Bushehr nuclear power plant.
2026-04-04T13:27+0000
2026-04-04T13:27+0000
2026-04-04T14:42+0000
world
rosatom
iran
iran’s bushehr nuclear plant
bushehr npp
bushehr nuclear power plant
alexei likhachev
israel
russia
persian gulf
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107652/09/1076520997_0:193:3071:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_1a738f554d61004c91331d277976a764.jpg
"Unfortunately, events are developing according to the most undesirable forecast. As they say, our bad premonitions did not deceive us. In general, the identification of the conflict and the escalation around the Persian Gulf lead to corresponding consequences... Today at about 7:20 a.m. Moscow time [4:20 GMT], a blow was actually struck to the physical protection circuit of the station, and the first death of an employee was recorded," Likhachev told reporters.It remains unclear whether the incident was accidental or a deliberate attack, Rosatom CEO said."Unfortunately, the likelihood of a possible nuclear incident causing damage is only increasing day by day, unfortunately, they are confirmed by the events of today," Likhachev said.Likhachev added the main phase of evacuation of Russian specialists from Iran's Bushehr NPP began on Saturday, about 20 minutes after the strike. The evacuation of 198 personnel is being carried out by bus, with the journey across nearly all of Iran expected to take two-and-a-half to three days, he said.Iran is taking extensive measures to secure the evacuation route for Russian specialists from the NPP, with coordination also underway with Armenian authorities, Rosatom CEO said. The evacuated personnel are expected to depart later from Yerevan airport, he added.Russian President Vladimir Putin is closely monitoring the situation around the Bushehr plant, paying particular attention to the plant's operations and Russian personnel, Likhachev also said.Earlier in the day, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that the Bushehr NPP site came under fire from the United States and Israel, and one of its employees was killed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/russia-urges-parties-to-iran-conflict-to-avoid-attacks-on-bushehr-nuclear-plant---rosatom-1123857622.html
iran
israel
russia
persian gulf
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107652/09/1076520997_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e2484903f115e25b33024949343957ac.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
bushehr nuclear plant attacks, operating nuclear facility, regional-scale catastrophe, rosatom ceo alexey likhachev
bushehr nuclear plant attacks, operating nuclear facility, regional-scale catastrophe, rosatom ceo alexey likhachev
Nuclear Risk Rising Daily Amid Bushehr Nuclear Plant Attacks— Rosatom CEO
13:27 GMT 04.04.2026 (Updated: 14:42 GMT 04.04.2026)
The events at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant are developing according to the most undesirable forecast, Russian nuclear power corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Saturday.
"Unfortunately, events are developing according to the most undesirable forecast. As they say, our bad premonitions did not deceive us. In general, the identification of the conflict and the escalation around the Persian Gulf lead to corresponding consequences... Today at about 7:20 a.m. Moscow time [4:20 GMT], a blow was actually struck to the physical protection circuit of the station, and the first death of an employee was recorded," Likhachev told reporters.
It remains unclear whether the incident was accidental or a deliberate attack, Rosatom CEO said.
"Unfortunately, the likelihood of a possible nuclear incident causing damage is only increasing day by day, unfortunately, they are confirmed by the events of today," Likhachev said.
Likhachev added the main phase of evacuation of Russian specialists from Iran's Bushehr
NPP began on Saturday, about 20 minutes after the strike. The evacuation of 198 personnel is being carried out by bus, with the journey across nearly all of Iran expected to take two-and-a-half to three days, he said.
"Of course, we have informed the relevant services of Israel and the United States. We are very grateful to our [Russian] Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Defense, and our special services for this cooperation. Here we work as a single mechanism, we support each other. I bow low for caring for our comrades," Likhachev added.
Iran is taking extensive measures to secure the evacuation route for Russian specialists from the NPP, with coordination also underway with Armenian authorities, Rosatom CEO said. The evacuated personnel are expected to depart later from Yerevan airport, he added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is closely monitoring the situation around the Bushehr plant, paying particular attention to the plant's operations and Russian personnel, Likhachev also said.
Earlier in the day, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that the Bushehr NPP site came under fire from the United States and Israel, and one of its employees was killed.