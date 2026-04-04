https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/nato-actively-building-up-military-forces-on-eastern-flank---russian-foreign-ministry-1123942847.html

NATO Actively Building Up Military Forces on Eastern Flank - Russian Foreign Ministry

NATO Actively Building Up Military Forces on Eastern Flank - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

The NATO bloc is actively building up its military potential on its eastern flank and has already undermined the security architecture in Europe, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-04-04T12:32+0000

2026-04-04T12:32+0000

2026-04-04T12:32+0000

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"There is an active military buildup on the so-called eastern flank of NATO. The result is the militarization of Europe and the undermining of the security architecture," the ministry said on Telegram. The supposedly defensive NATO bloc has already conducted 10 waves of expansion, the ministry said. Seven of them took place after the collapse of the Soviet Union, despite the promise not to expand the alliance eastward, it added.Saturday marks the 77th anniversary of the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty, which laid the foundation for NATO.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/nato-secretary-general-sidesteps-question-on-alliance-expansion-amid-us-criticism-1123277061.html

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