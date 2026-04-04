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NATO Actively Building Up Military Forces on Eastern Flank - Russian Foreign Ministry
NATO Actively Building Up Military Forces on Eastern Flank - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The NATO bloc is actively building up its military potential on its eastern flank and has already undermined the security architecture in Europe, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-04-04T12:32+0000
2026-04-04T12:32+0000
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"There is an active military buildup on the so-called eastern flank of NATO. The result is the militarization of Europe and the undermining of the security architecture," the ministry said on Telegram. The supposedly defensive NATO bloc has already conducted 10 waves of expansion, the ministry said. Seven of them took place after the collapse of the Soviet Union, despite the promise not to expand the alliance eastward, it added.Saturday marks the 77th anniversary of the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty, which laid the foundation for NATO.
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nato actively building up military forces, eastern flank, russian foreign ministry, security architecture in europe
nato actively building up military forces, eastern flank, russian foreign ministry, security architecture in europe

NATO Actively Building Up Military Forces on Eastern Flank - Russian Foreign Ministry

12:32 GMT 04.04.2026
© Jean-Christophe VerhaegenThis April 2, 2009 file photo shows shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and flags of NATO countries in Strasbourg, eastern France, before the start of the NATO summit which marked the organisation's 60th anniversary.
This April 2, 2009 file photo shows shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and flags of NATO countries in Strasbourg, eastern France, before the start of the NATO summit which marked the organisation's 60th anniversary. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2026
© Jean-Christophe Verhaegen
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The NATO bloc is actively building up its military potential on its eastern flank and has already undermined the security architecture in Europe, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"There is an active military buildup on the so-called eastern flank of NATO. The result is the militarization of Europe and the undermining of the security architecture," the ministry said on Telegram.
The supposedly defensive NATO bloc has already conducted 10 waves of expansion, the ministry said. Seven of them took place after the collapse of the Soviet Union, despite the promise not to expand the alliance eastward, it added.
Saturday marks the 77th anniversary of the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty, which laid the foundation for NATO.
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