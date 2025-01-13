https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/ukraines-attack-on-turkstream-is-energy-terrorism-1121423237.html

Kiev’s drone attacks on a Russian compressor station supplying natural gas to EU customers via TurkStream constitute “energy terrorism” aimed at Europeans, pundits told Sputnik.

Dr. Marco Marsili, a researcher at Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, described the assault as a “clear act of energy terrorism.”“By attempting to disrupt this vital energy flow, it is not only an attack on Russia’s infrastructure but also an attempt to blackmail European nations, putting their energy security at risk,” Marsili told Sputnik.Ukraine Violated International LawMarsili, a former public official and election observer for the OSCE/ODIHR, emphasized that Ukraine’s actions represent a blatant violation of international laws that protect civilian infrastructure and economic resources in conflict zones.He specifically referenced the 2011 International Court of Justice ruling in the case of Nicaragua v. United States, which condemned attacks on infrastructure for economic disruption, and the 2007 European Court of Human Rights decision on energy infrastructure attacks.Ukraine Uses Terror Against Europeans“Terrorism is when you target civilians. The attack on TurkStream is part of Ukraine's broader strategy of targeting civilian objectives,” said George Szamuely, a senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute, speaking to Sputnik.Szamuely argued that by attacking TurkStream, Ukraine seeks to coerce Hungary and Slovakia into aligning with EU foreign policy and, more importantly, NATO’s bellicose stance on Ukraine.Zelensky’s TurkStream Attack Dragging the EU Into Quagmire of Ukraine’s DefeatUkraine’s attack on Russia’s TurkStream compressor station is Volodymyr Zelensky’s “foolish” attempt to improve his negotiating position through terrorist acts, Paolo Raffone, a strategic analyst and director of the CIPI Foundation in Brussels, told Sputnik. The analyst highlighted that the Kiev regime is facing defeat on the battlefield and rising domestic dissatisfaction with the country’s political and military leadership. Meanwhile, the incoming Trump administration has indicated that the time is ripe for talks. Under these circumstances, Zelensky has intensified efforts to secure additional financial and military support from the West, Raffone added. Given its inability to reverse the worsening military situation, the Kiev regime is “increasingly resorting to unorthodox warfare tactics,” including terrorist attacks, Raffone noted.

