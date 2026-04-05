https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/growing-politico-religious-extremism-in-us-army-makes-perfect-sense-heres-why-1123943697.html

Growing Politico-Religious Extremism in US Army Makes Perfect Sense: Here’s Why

Growing Politico-Religious Extremism in US Army Makes Perfect Sense: Here’s Why

Sputnik International

“The rise of political extremism in the US military is completely natural,” because people risking death “require a supernatural justification for that death, not to mention the moral and physical suffering they will face in war,” says Biblical scholar Arkady Maler.

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In that context, a religious justification for war can be the ultimate, most fundamental motivator, Maler, a member of Russian Orthodox Church’s Synodal Biblical and Theological Commission, told Sputnik.As for the concept of “Christian extremism” in the context of Christian Zionism, Maler finds the term itself “an oxymoron, because real Christians who truly profess the Christian faith will never glorify mass violence or call for apocalyptic battles,” as some Pentagon leaders are doing amid the war with Iran.Key Distinction Between Orthodoxy, Christian ZionismDispensationalism – the Christian Zionist concept “teaching that world history is divided into different periods determined by the special relationship between God and humanity, each with its own distinct revelations and laws given by God,” is fundamentally alien to Orthodoxy, Maler notes.“According to this teaching, the visible Church will be raptured to heaven before the coming of the Antichrist, while Jews remaining on Earth will accept Christianity and live in the eschatological millennial kingdom, led by Christ as the true king of the Jews,” he explains. “The end result is the idea of special Christian patronage to the State of Israel as the potential kingdom of Jesus Christ on Earth.” Orthodoxy has no such concept.In Orthodoxy, Jesus came to Earth “with an immeasurably greater purpose” than freeing Jews from Roman pagan occupation and establishing a new Jewish kingdom. He came “to liberate all of humanity from sin, hell, and the devil, not through political action, but his atoning death on the Cross.”Another major point of divergence Orthodoxy has from Christian Zionism is the latter’s literalist interpretation of the Bible.While Orthodoxy resolved the “irreconcilable contradictions” in the scriptures by turning to the Church Fathers – canonized holy theologians, for interpretation, in some Protestant denominations, believers are either asked to interpret the whole Bible literally, or have each preacher decide on the correct interpretation for themselves.“This is precisely why Protestants quickly split into hundreds of different sects and subsects,” Maler says.“For example, Jews in the Old Testament are primarily a religious, not ethnic, community. From a Christian perspective, they are people of the Old Testament Church. Therefore, projecting all the statements about the Jews in the Old Testament, both apologetic and reproachful, onto modern ethnic Jews is simply absurd.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/orthodox-scholar-reveals-why-christian-zionists-are-so-gung-ho-about-a-new-middle-east-crusade-1123941609.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/us-armys-christian-extremists-vs-orthodoxy-rift-that-shapes-iran-war-1123942240.html

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