https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/hungarys-section-of-turkstream-pipeline-to-be-guarded-by-military--foreign-minister-1123949155.html

Hungary's Section of TurkStream Pipeline to Be Guarded by Military – Foreign Minister

Hungary's Section of TurkStream Pipeline to Be Guarded by Military – Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

The section of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline on Hungarian territory from Serbia to Slovakia will be placed under military protection, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Sunday.

2026-04-05T15:19+0000

2026-04-05T15:19+0000

2026-04-05T15:19+0000

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"At the Defense Council meeting, Prime Minister [Viktor Orban] ordered the Hungarian section of the Turkish Stream pipeline to be guarded by military, and soldiers to guard the pipeline and its facilities along its entire length from the Serbian-Hungarian border to the Hungarian-Slovak border," Szijjarto said in a video address on social media. Hungary, Serbia, Turkey and Russia pledged to to take decisive measures to protect the Turkish Stream pipeline, he added, saying that the sides "agreed that the pipeline must be physically protected more reliably than ever before," as it became subject to more frequent attacks. Szijjarto also condemned Ukraine for attempting to prevent Russian oil from getting into Europe.Earlier in the day, a meeting of the Hungarian Defense Council took place after an attempted sabotage of the Turkish Stream pipeline in Serbia. Following the meeting, Szijjarto said that he held phone conversations with the Serbian and Turkish energy ministers, and the Russian deputy energy minister.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/russias-gazprom-says-turk-blue-streams-gas-export-facilities-come-under-new-attacks-1123851155.html

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