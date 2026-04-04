https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/strike-on-bushehr-nuclear-plant-destroys-attackers-non-proliferation-credibility---russian-mfa-1123943406.html
Strike on Bushehr Nuclear Plant Destroys Attackers’ Non-Proliferation Credibility - Russian MFA
Strike on Bushehr Nuclear Plant Destroys Attackers’ Non-Proliferation Credibility - Russian MFA
Sputnik International
Russia is increasingly alarmed by reports of new strikes on Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and strongly condemns new shelling, which resulted in human casualties, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
2026-04-04T14:21+0000
2026-04-04T14:21+0000
2026-04-04T14:41+0000
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"We are increasingly alarmed by reports of new missile strikes on the Bushehr NPP on April 4. We are studying the incoming information on this matter. We strongly condemn this atrocity, which has led to human casualties," Zakharova was quoted as saying by the ministry.Strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran that are under IAEA safeguards are an indelible stain on the reputation of those launching the missiles, Zakharova added.Zakharova further urged to cease the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, to "prevent the worst."Earlier in the day, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant site came under fire from the United States and Israel, and one of its employees was killed.
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russia is increasingly alarmed, bushehr nuclear power plant, strongly condemns, new strikes on iran's bushehr nuclear power plant
russia is increasingly alarmed, bushehr nuclear power plant, strongly condemns, new strikes on iran's bushehr nuclear power plant
Strike on Bushehr Nuclear Plant Destroys Attackers’ Non-Proliferation Credibility - Russian MFA
14:21 GMT 04.04.2026 (Updated: 14:41 GMT 04.04.2026)
Russia is increasingly alarmed by reports of new strikes on Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant and strongly condemns new shelling, which resulted in human casualties, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
"We are increasingly alarmed by reports of new missile strikes on the Bushehr NPP on April 4. We are studying the incoming information on this matter. We strongly condemn this atrocity, which has led to human casualties," Zakharova was quoted as saying by the ministry.
Strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran that are under IAEA safeguards are an indelible stain on the reputation of those launching the missiles, Zakharova added.
Zakharova further urged to cease the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant
, to "prevent the worst."
"The Russian side is taking every effort to draw the attention of the international community and the global public to the fact that the situation at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is increasingly approaching a dangerous point," she added.
Earlier in the day, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant site came under fire from the United States and Israel, and one of its employees was killed.