https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/russian-chinese-foreign-ministers-discuss-middle-east-situation---reports-1123949039.html

Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Middle East Situation

Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Middle East Situation

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the situation in the Middle East during a phone call on Sunday, China Central Television reported.

2026-04-05T15:02+0000

2026-04-05T15:02+0000

2026-04-05T15:51+0000

us-israel war on iran

wang yi

east

russia

china

sergey lavrov

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0a/1118889133_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e4239041ef4144f488e42f5d3e034eab.jpg

China and Russia should adhere to principles of fairness and objectivity regarding the Middle East situation, Wang said. Wang also emphasized that "the issue of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz can only be fundamentally resolved through an early ceasefire and an end to military actions."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/putin-uae-leader-express-concern-about-deteriorating-situation-in-middle-east---kremlin-1123926777.html

east

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian, chinese foreign ministers, situation in the middle east, sergei lavrov and chinese foreign minister wang yi