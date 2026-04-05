https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/russian-chinese-foreign-ministers-discuss-middle-east-situation---reports-1123949039.html
Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Middle East Situation
Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Middle East Situation
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the situation in the Middle East during a phone call on Sunday, China Central Television reported.
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China and Russia should adhere to principles of fairness and objectivity regarding the Middle East situation, Wang said. Wang also emphasized that "the issue of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz can only be fundamentally resolved through an early ceasefire and an end to military actions."
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russian, chinese foreign ministers, situation in the middle east, sergei lavrov and chinese foreign minister wang yi
Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Middle East Situation
15:02 GMT 05.04.2026 (Updated: 15:51 GMT 05.04.2026)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the situation in the Middle East during a phone call on Sunday, China Central Television reported.
China and Russia should adhere to principles of fairness and objectivity regarding the Middle East situation, Wang said.
"The situation in the Middle East continues to deteriorate, and hostilities are intensifying," the minister was quoted as saying.
Wang also emphasized that "the issue of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz
can only be fundamentally resolved through an early ceasefire and an end to military actions."