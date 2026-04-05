https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/ukrainian-forces-lost-vehicle-convoy-while-attempting-to-redeploy-it-in-sumy-region-1123945934.html
Ukrainian Forces Lose Vehicle Convoy Trying to Redeploy in Sumy Region
Ukrainian Forces Lose Vehicle Convoy Trying to Redeploy in Sumy Region
Sputnik International
Akhmat special forces soldiers and related Battlegroup Sever units destroyed a vehicle convoy that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were attempting to relocate to a frontline in Sumy Oblast, the commander of a joint artillery group with the call sign Press told Sputnik.
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"Of course, reconnaissance and surveillance are being conducted 24/7 in the assigned area. All types of UAVs are being used. Recently, the movement of an enemy convoy — several pieces of equipment — was detected. And tactical UAVs destroyed everything — both personnel and equipment," Press said. He added that, thanks to the fact that various units of Battlegroup Sever were working together in this section of the front, the convoy was quickly identified and destroyed. He suggested that this could have been a rotation of a new Ukrainian Armed Forces unit, which was poorly versed in the situation in this section of the front. "They demonstrated uncharacteristic behavior. If they were experiencing some kind of communication breakdown, then, of course, not knowing the situation, they could have entered under illusions, and this happened," Press noted.
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Ukrainian Forces Lost Vehicle Convoy While Attempting to Redeploy It in Sumy Region
Sputnik International
Ukrainian Forces Lost Vehicle Convoy While Attempting to Redeploy It in Sumy Region
2026-04-05T07:16+0000
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ukrainian forces, battlegroup sever units, joint artillery group, ukrainian armed forces, ukrainian forces lost vehicle convoy
Ukrainian Forces Lose Vehicle Convoy Trying to Redeploy in Sumy Region
07:16 GMT 05.04.2026 (Updated: 09:34 GMT 05.04.2026)
KURSK REGION, Russia (Sputnik) - Akhmat special forces soldiers and other Battlegroup Sever units destroyed a vehicle convoy that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were attempting to relocate to a frontline in Sumy Oblast, the commander of a joint artillery group with the call sign Press told Sputnik.
"Of course, reconnaissance and surveillance are being conducted 24/7 in the assigned area. All types of UAVs are being used. Recently, the movement of an enemy convoy — several pieces of equipment — was detected. And tactical UAVs destroyed everything — both personnel and equipment," Press said.
He added that, thanks to the fact that various units of Battlegroup Sever were working together in this section of the front, the convoy was quickly identified and destroyed.
"All units present in this tactical direction were working. The enemy hasn't had a chance to move here for a long time, but they apparently decided to take advantage of the weather conditions — fog or rain," the commander explained.
He suggested that this could have been a rotation of a new Ukrainian Armed Forces
unit, which was poorly versed in the situation in this section of the front.
"They demonstrated uncharacteristic behavior. If they were experiencing some kind of communication breakdown, then, of course, not knowing the situation, they could have entered under illusions, and this happened," Press noted.