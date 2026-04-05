https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/ukrainian-forces-lost-vehicle-convoy-while-attempting-to-redeploy-it-in-sumy-region-1123945934.html

Ukrainian Forces Lose Vehicle Convoy Trying to Redeploy in Sumy Region

Ukrainian Forces Lose Vehicle Convoy Trying to Redeploy in Sumy Region

Sputnik International

Akhmat special forces soldiers and related Battlegroup Sever units destroyed a vehicle convoy that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were attempting to relocate to a frontline in Sumy Oblast, the commander of a joint artillery group with the call sign Press told Sputnik.

2026-04-05T07:16+0000

2026-04-05T07:16+0000

2026-04-05T09:34+0000

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"Of course, reconnaissance and surveillance are being conducted 24/7 in the assigned area. All types of UAVs are being used. Recently, the movement of an enemy convoy — several pieces of equipment — was detected. And tactical UAVs destroyed everything — both personnel and equipment," Press said. He added that, thanks to the fact that various units of Battlegroup Sever were working together in this section of the front, the convoy was quickly identified and destroyed. He suggested that this could have been a rotation of a new Ukrainian Armed Forces unit, which was poorly versed in the situation in this section of the front. "They demonstrated uncharacteristic behavior. If they were experiencing some kind of communication breakdown, then, of course, not knowing the situation, they could have entered under illusions, and this happened," Press noted.

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Ukrainian Forces Lost Vehicle Convoy While Attempting to Redeploy It in Sumy Region Sputnik International Ukrainian Forces Lost Vehicle Convoy While Attempting to Redeploy It in Sumy Region 2026-04-05T07:16+0000 true PT1M49S

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