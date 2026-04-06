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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/iran-warns-of-reciprocal-strikes-on-us-linked-infrastructure-1123950352.html
Iran Warns of Reciprocal Strikes on US-Linked Infrastructure
Iran Warns of Reciprocal Strikes on US-Linked Infrastructure
Sputnik International
“If our infrastructure is attacked, we will react in kind,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said in response to threats by US President Donald Trump.
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He stressed that such actions would be part of Iran’s “defense measures” against illegal US-Israeli aggression, not a voluntary escalation. Earlier, Trump threatened to strike Iranian infrastructure, saying “Open the F***in’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell.”
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Iran Warns of Reciprocal Strikes on US-Linked Infrastructure

05:09 GMT 06.04.2026
© AP Photo / Amir KholousiA long-range S-200 missile is fired in a military drill in the port city of Bushehr, on the northern coast of Persian Gulf, Iran.
A long-range S-200 missile is fired in a military drill in the port city of Bushehr, on the northern coast of Persian Gulf, Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2026
© AP Photo / Amir Kholousi
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“If our infrastructure is attacked, we will react in kind,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said in response to threats by US President Donald Trump.
He stressed that such actions would be part of Iran’s “defense measures” against illegal US-Israeli aggression, not a voluntary escalation.

“This is a war of choice by the United States administration, perhaps on behalf of a genocidal regime,” Baghaei emphasized.

Earlier, Trump threatened to strike Iranian infrastructure, saying “Open the F***in’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell.”
In this image provided by Sepahnews, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's official website, wreckage is shown at what Iran's state TV said was the site of a downed American transport plane and two helicopters involved in a rescue operation, in Isfahan province, Iran, April, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2026
Analysis
Why US Pilot Rescue Op Is Far From 'Success'
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