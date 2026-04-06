https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/iran-warns-of-reciprocal-strikes-on-us-linked-infrastructure-1123950352.html

Iran Warns of Reciprocal Strikes on US-Linked Infrastructure

Iran Warns of Reciprocal Strikes on US-Linked Infrastructure

Sputnik International

“If our infrastructure is attacked, we will react in kind,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said in response to threats by US President Donald Trump.

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He stressed that such actions would be part of Iran’s “defense measures” against illegal US-Israeli aggression, not a voluntary escalation. Earlier, Trump threatened to strike Iranian infrastructure, saying “Open the F***in’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell.”

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