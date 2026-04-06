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Iran Warns of Reciprocal Strikes on US-Linked Infrastructure
Iran Warns of Reciprocal Strikes on US-Linked Infrastructure
Sputnik International
“If our infrastructure is attacked, we will react in kind,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said in response to threats by US President Donald Trump.
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He stressed that such actions would be part of Iran’s “defense measures” against illegal US-Israeli aggression, not a voluntary escalation. Earlier, Trump threatened to strike Iranian infrastructure, saying “Open the F***in’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell.”
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Iran Warns of Reciprocal Strikes on US-Linked Infrastructure
“If our infrastructure is attacked, we will react in kind,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said in response to threats by US President Donald Trump.
He stressed that such actions would be part of Iran’s “defense measures” against illegal US-Israeli aggression, not a voluntary escalation.
“This is a war of choice by the United States administration, perhaps on behalf of a genocidal regime,” Baghaei emphasized.
Earlier, Trump threatened to strike Iranian infrastructure, saying “Open the F***in’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell.”