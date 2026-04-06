https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/ukraine-attacks-caspian-pipeline-consortium-facilities-to-put-economic-damage-on-us-energy-1123954398.html

Ukraine Attacks Caspian Pipeline Consortium Facilities to Put Economic Damage on US Energy Companies

Ukraine Attacks Caspian Pipeline Consortium Facilities to Put Economic Damage on US Energy Companies

Sputnik International

On the night of April 6, the Ukrainian regime, in an attempt to destabilize the global hydrocarbon market and halt the supply of petroleum products to European consumers, attacked facilities of the marine transshipment complex in Novorossiysk using fixed-wing attack drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2026-04-06T14:36+0000

2026-04-06T14:36+0000

2026-04-06T14:36+0000

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novorossiysk

kazakhstan

ukraine

russian defense ministry

russia

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The Ukrainian regime deliberately targeted facilities of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, an international oil transport company, in order to inflict maximum economic damage on its largest shareholders - energy companies from the US and Kazakhstan. As a result of the Ukrainian drone strikes, the pipeline of the offshore berthing facility and the loading/unloading pier were damaged, and four petroleum product storage tanks caught fire. In addition, on the night of April 6, Ukrainian drones also attacked civilian infrastructure in the city of Novorossiysk, including apartment buildings and private residential homes, resulting in injuries to civilians, including children. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium is the largest route for transporting oil from the Caspian region to global markets. Notably, it includes the American company Chevron. Last November, the CPC marine terminal near Novorossiysk came under drone attack. The offshore berthing facility VPU-2 was damaged. Its continued operation was deemed impossible, loading was suspended, and tankers were moved outside the CPC's water area. Following the attack, oil exports were urgently rerouted to alternative routes. By the end of January this year, the CPC had put the repaired VPU-3 into operation as a replacement for VPU-2. Kazakhstan lost approximately 480,000 tons of oil. The Kremlin called the attack an "outrageous incident," noting that it involved a facility with international participation. In January, tankers Delta Harmony and Matilda, which were scheduled to load Kazakh oil, were attacked near the CPC terminal. KazMunayGas reported that the vessel Matilda, chartered by the Kazakh company NMSC Kazmortransflot LLP (a subsidiary of KMG), was attacked by a drone near the CPC facility.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/ukraine-might-be-behind-turkstream-sabotage-attempts---orban--1123953519.html

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russia, ukraine, energy, companies, novorossiysk, drones, attacks, russian defense ministry, caspian pipeline consortium